Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Penne with Avocado & Arugula

This preparation is one of my technical preferred methods. Pureeing vegetables and blending them into pasta, risotto or grains is versatile, appealing to the eye and most of all it adds a level of flavors much different than if the same dish was prepared with chunks of the same vegetable. You may use this recipe as a quick lunch, or light dinner, keeping in mind that it will be served lukewarm. Avocado oil and extra virgin olive oil are both monounsaturated fats. Extra virgin avocado oil has a monounsaturated fatty acid level of around 72% to 76%, which is even higher than olive oil's at approximately 67%. Keep that in mind if you are concerned about your fat intake for the day.

Ingredients

Salt to taste

1 pound penne pasta, your favorite brand

1 bunch arugula leaves only, thoroughly cleaned

½ red bell pepper, seeds and inner white ribbing removed

¼ avocado, peeled

½ bulb white onion, minced

½ cup Parmigiano Reggiano, freshly grated

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add salt and the penne, and cook until al dente for approximately 12 minutes. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl. Toss some olive oil into the pasta and mix well (rinsing pasta in cold water will remove the necessary starches you need for the dish).

Meanwhile dice the red peppers. In a medium skillet warm 1 tablespoon of olive oil and cook the pepper and the onion until soft. Combine with the arugula in a food processor, along with the avocado and the Parmigiano. Pulse the content adding 3 tablespoons of olive oil and some cold water in a slow stream, until a creamy sauce forms.

Add the sauce to the bowl of penne, and toss well, incorporating the flavors while coating the pasta very well. Serve at room temperature.

Info on avocado

Rich in monounsaturated fats, the avocado has a smooth and creamy texture. It is much higher in fat than most other fruits. Avocados have a unique nutrition profile. They contain lots of fiber and are rich in vitamins and minerals, such as B-vitamins, vitamin K, potassium, copper, vitamin E and vitamin C.

The consumption of avocados has been associated with various health benefits, such as decreased risk of cardiovascular disease. They are also very satiating and may be useful for weight loss. Avocados can be eaten raw, but are also commonly used in foods like guacamole. There are many different types of avocados, varying in color, size and shape. Avocados are usually pear-shaped to round and they come in many different shades of green, ranging from pale green to almost black when fully ripe. The most popular type is called Hass avocado, which is round with black skin.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well." Check out the Chef's website and blog