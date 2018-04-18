Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Pasteis de Nata Custards

Servings: 12

There is an old Portugese saying that goes, "A bride who eats a pastry will never take off her ring." I tried this delicate custard in Lisbon on a recent trip, got myself an authentic recipe and want to share it with you. If you have never had it, I suggest you try it!

Ingredients

1 cup milk (1/2 cup cold and 1/2 cup hot)

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup white sugar

1 vanilla bean or 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

6 egg yolks

1 package of frozen puff pastry, thawed

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Meanwhile, grease each muffin tray's cup with butter and line with puff pastry. In a saucepan, combine the 1/2 cup of milk, cornstarch, sugar, and vanilla. Cook under medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens. Place the egg yolks in a bowl and slowly whisk the 1/2 cup of hot milk into the egg yolk mixture and whisk until smooth. Gradually add the egg yolk mixture to the remaining milk mixture, whisking constantly.

Cook by stirring constantly until thickened. Remove vanilla bean (if you used it rather than vanilla extract). Fill puff pastry-lined muffin cups with mixture and bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until crust is golden brown and filling is lightly browned on top. Sprinkle the custard tarts with powdered sugar and cinnamon as is popular in Portugal. Serve and enjoy!

History of Pasteis de Belem

Pastel de nata were invented in the 18th century, by monks at the Jerónimos Monastery in Santa Maria de Belem. At the time, it was common practice to use egg whites to starch nuns’ habits — which, naturally, left the monks with a ton of leftover yolks. To use them up, they began baking them into delicious, two-bite-sized custard tarts; today, Fábrica de Pastéis de Belém, located not far from the monastery where the tarts were invented, claims to be the only place in Portugal serving up the original recipe (to wit: there, they're called pastéis de Belém, not pastel de nata). The Jerónimos Monastery monastery in Belém may have begun making pastel de nata out of a need to make use of surplus egg yolks, but — years later — they began selling them as a means to survive. In 1820, all monasteries in Portugal were shut down as a result of the liberal revolution; in Belem, someone from the shuttered monastery began selling the tarts in 1837 at a sugar refinery next to the monastery itself. The descendants of that original merchant still operate the Fábrica de Pastéis de Belém today — and keep careful guard over the tarts' original recipe.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well." Check out the Chef's website and blog