Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Lobster & Roasted Pepper Salad

This is a perfect summer salad with peppers, corn, cherry tomatoes and fresh thyme. But we have stayed away from the mayo or aioli blending and just delivered freshness with olive oil and lemon. Lobster is an invertebrate that belongs to the crustacean family. There are 49 lobster species that can be found in the oceans all over the world. Lobsters also inhabit fresh and brackish water. Out of 49 lobster species, 33 are commercially exploited. During the 18th century, lobsters were considered to be a food for poor people (such as servants and prisoners). Today, lobsters are served as delicacy, which leads to constant decrease in their number in the wild. Around 200 000 tons of lobsters are caught each year. Despite this, lobsters are still not listed as endangered species.

Serves 8

Ingredients

4 lobsters, 1-1/2 pounds each (Maine Lobster possibly)

8 cups mixed salad greens of choice

4 red bell peppers

1 jalapeno

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 cup corn kernels, fresh or frozen

1 pint cherry tomatoes

Directions

Put about 1 inch of water and a steamer insert in a large pot with a lid, cover, and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the lobsters, replace the cover, and steam until the shells are bright red / pink and the flesh is opaque and cooked through, about 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the lobsters and let them cool until they can be handled.

While the lobsters steam and cool, rinse and spin dry the greens. Keep them in the refrigerator while preparing the rest of the salad. After the greens are cleaned, roast the peppers over an open flame or in the oven until they are charred. Place the peppers in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap to steam for about 10 minutes. Peel, and remove the seeds from the peppers and cut them in very thin slices, in a julienne style.

Slice the jalapeno into thin rings. Be sure to wear gloves to prevent irritation. Use kitchen shears or a heavy duty knife to cut through the lobster shell.

Pull the meat out of the tail and cut it into medallions. Remove the claws from their shells and leave them whole.

Whisk together the lemon juice, thyme, and oil in a large non reactive bowl. Add the greens and gently toss to coat. Remove the greens and briefly let the dressing drain back into the bowl, then put the dressed greens onto plates or a platter. Add the peppers, corn, and jalapeno to the dressing left in the bowl and toss to coat them thoroughly. Arrange the vegetables and the tomatoes on top of the greens. Leave one of the claws against the salad and fan half of the lobster tail next to the claw.

