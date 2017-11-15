Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Grilled Veal Chops With Rosemary

Ingredients

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup dry red wine

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary or 2 teaspoons dried

2 large garlic cloves, pressed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

6 - 8-ounce veal rib chops (3/4 to 1 inch thick)

Fresh rosemary sprigs

1 tablespoon of aged balsamic vinegar

Preparation

Whisk oil, wine, rosemary, garlic, salt and pepper to blend in 13 x 9 x 2-inch glass baking dish. Add veal chops to dish and turn to coat with marinade. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour or refrigerate up to 4 hours, turning veal occasionally.

Prepare barbecue (medium-high heat) or preheat broiler. Remove veal from marinade, shaking off excess. Adjust the flavors on the veal with salt and pepper. Lightly oil a grill or a cast-iron pan. Grill or broil veal to desired doneness, about 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Transfer to platter. Garnish with rosemary sprigs, drizzle the balsamic and serve.

Potato and Parmigiano Reggiano gratin

Yield Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

4 lb medium boiling potatoes

1 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

7 oz finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (3 1/2 cups)

Preparation

Put oven rack in middle position and preheat oven to 350°F.

Peel potatoes and cut into 1/8-inch-thick slices with a knife or an adjustable-blade slicer, spreading slices out on a large kitchen towel. Sprinkle with sea salt (1 1/2 teaspoons).

Stir together cream and milk.

Dot bottom of a 3-quart shallow baking dish (13 by 9 inches) with half of butter and pour in 1/3 cup cream mixture. Without rinsing or drying potatoes, divide into 5 piles. Layer the potatoes in baking dish, 1 pile per layer, spreading 1/3 cup cream mixture and one-fourth of cheese between layers. Lightly pour the remaining cream mixture over potatoes and dot with remaining butter.

Bake, uncovered, until potatoes are very tender and top is browned, about 2 hours. Let stand at room temperature 10 minutes before serving.

