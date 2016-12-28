Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Frittata in Pastry Crust

We used a decoratively mold for this dish, but if you can’t get your hands on one, a normal pie plate will do.

For the pastry dough

12 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups all-purpose flour

Salt

For the filling

1 pound fresh spinach

1 pound potatoes

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon butter, plus extra

3 ounces pancetta, minced

1 onion, chopped

1 leek, cleaned and sliced

9 eggs

3 ounces mozzarella, sliced

Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

To make the pastry dough: Work butter and flour together with your fingertips until you get a crumbly mass; slowly add a pinch of salt and enough cold water to make the dough come together. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Wash the spinach, and wilt it in a large skillet over medium heat with little bit of water still clinging to its leaves. Gently squeeze out excess cooking water. Peel the potatoes, slice them into rounds and brown them in a skillet with oil , 1 tablespoon butter, pancetta and chopped onion. When they turn golden, remove, and in the same pan (add another pat of butter if necessary), fry the leek and spinach, and adjust seasonings with salt and pepper. After about 5 minutes, remove from heat, and add to reserved potato mixture.

Beat the eggs, season with salt and pepper, and divide into 3 equal portions. Add butter to a medium skillet and pour in one of the egg portion. Cook until eggs firm and just barely golden. Repeat with remaining two portions until you have 3 frittatas.

Roll out the dough to 1/16- inch thickness. Press into a scalloped, 10 inch pie dish. Preheat oven to 400F. Place one frittata in the crust. Sprinkle with half of the cooked vegetables (spinach and leeks), one third of the mozzarella and some Parmigiano. Cover with the second frittata, spread on the potato mixture, another portion of the mozzarella, grated cheese, salt and pepper. And top with the last frittata. Garnish with the remaining ingredients. Sprinkle with grated Parmigiano, dot with butter, and bake for about 45 minutes; serve warm.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well." Check out the Chef's website and blog.