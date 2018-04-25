Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Fried Shrimp & Scallops

Ingredients

½ cup unbleached all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

3 eggs, separated

½ cup dry white wine

12 sage leaves, minced

3 cups extra virgin olive oil

½ pound bay scallops, rinsed, blotted dry

½ pound medium shrimp, rinsed, shelled, de-veined, and blotted dry

Directions

Make the batter: Combine the flour, salt, pepper, egg yolks, and wine in a bowl until smooth, beating with a whisk. Add the sage, and mix again. In a clean bowl or in an electric mixer, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form, then fold into the batter delicately, being careful not to deflate them; a rubber spatula is ideal for this. Heat the olive oil in a deep pan until it registers 375 F. Dip the scallops and shrimp, a few at a time, in the batter, drip off the excess, and carefully drop in the hot olive oil, being careful not to burn yourself or splash the oil. Fry the seafood until golden on all sides, turning once, then remove with a slotted spoon to a platter lined with paper towels; blot dry. Continue with the remaining shrimp and scallops. Serve hot with lemon wedges.

Batters info

Shrimp and scallops can be prepared in a number of ways. There are several types of batters, including a simple batter made from flour. Some of these batters are also made from beer, while others are made from cornbread batter. Coconut and bread crumbs can also be added to some batters. One of the simplest types of batters is made from flour, water, and eggs.

With these types of batters, a small amount of baking powder can also be added to make a fluffier breading around the shellfish. Some chefs may also add spices and herbs to this kind of batter, including garlic, parsley, salt, and pepper. Beer-battered is also popular. As its name suggests, this type of batter is made from beer. The beer is mixed with flour and eggs. Like a simple flour batter, seasonings may also be added. Many culinary experts believe that dark beers, like lager, are best when making beer-battered shellfish. This type of batter is also often used with fish. A cornbread batter can also be used when preparing shellfish. This can be made from a premixed cornbread batter, or it can be made from cornmeal and eggs. Milk and flour may also be added to the batter. Another popular type of batter is made with coconut. To begin with, a simple flour batter is usually used to cover the shellfish first. Then, the shrimp and scallops are covered in dried coconut before being fried. Bread crumbs are often used as one of the easiest types of shrimp batter. Plain or seasoned bread crumbs can be used for this. To cover the shrimp or scallops with bread crumbs, they are usually dipped in well-beaten eggs first. They are then covered with the bread crumbs before being fried. Most culinary experts consider deep frying to be the best method for cooking battered shrimp. This is usually done with a deep fryer, which is a common kitchen device that heats a large amount of oil to high temperatures. These devices usually have a basket that fits into the oil to lift out the items that are being fried. Deep frying can also be done using a large pan with a slotted spoon.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well." Check out the Chef's website and blog