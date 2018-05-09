Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Fondue With Polenta Crostini

A fondue is a melted concoction, usually kept warm to preserve the melted texture. Fondues can be savory or sweet, and are meant to be paired with a variety of foods for dipping. Typically, a communal fondue pot is surrounded with appropriately paired foods, and often skewers or forks to facilitate dipping. Fondues are easy to make and fun to play around with and a fondue party can be a chance to practice your melting skills.

For the polenta

½ pound cornmeal

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

For the fonduta

5 ounces Bitto cheese, cubed

5 ounces Montasio cheese, cubed

4 ounces Fontina cheese, cubed

¾ cup milk

2 tablespoons Kirsch liqueur

1 egg yolk

3 fresh chili peppers, sliced

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Make the polenta: Bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the cornmeal and salt in a thin stream, whisking all the while. Cook over medium-low heat, whisking every few minutes, until thick and smooth, about 30 minutes. Pour on a cutting board and let cool. Cut into triangles with a sharp knife; fry the polenta crostini in the hot olive oil in 2 or 3 batches. Remove with a slotted spoon and blot dry on paper towels.

Meanwhile, make the fondue: Place the Bitto, Montasio, Fontina, milk, and Kirsch in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Heat gently and stir continuously over medium heat until the ingredients form a velvety sauce; whisk in the egg yolk. Cook the chili peppers in the olive oil until aromatic and soft, about 1 minute. Serve the fondue hot, topped with the chili peppers and garnished with the polenta crostini.

More on fondue

Savory fondues are most often cheese-based, leading to an endless variety of flavor combinations. Traditional versions hail from Switzerland, where the dish was invented. For a classic Swiss fondue, try combining gruyere with Emmental cheese, melting together with a few mushrooms for flavoring. Create a southwest cheese fondue by melting pepper jack, sharp cheddar and ranch dressing. Or go for a smoky sauce using heavy Gouda or smoked mozzarella, garlic and a little mustard.

Usually, cheese fondues are served with small pieces of bread and vegetables, like celery, carrots and tomatoes. If you are making several cheese versions for your fondue party, try matching the cheese with appropriate bread that will enhance the flavor. Use dark, homey wheat with a cheddar fondue or a sharp sourdough with a fontina and onion combination. Feel free to make several test batches to find good combinations. Chances are good that you’ll eat them regardless of whether or not they’re the perfect match.

Sweet fondues are often chocolate based, paired with cake or fruit. A classic chocolate fondue is a slow-melted marriage of semi-sweet chocolate and heavy cream. Spice up your fondue party desserts by adding a splash of flavored liqueur, like triple sec, tequila or Tia Maria. Make a wonderful s’more fondue by adding marshmallows to the mix and serving with graham crackers. Or go for true decadence by combining a classic chocolate mixture with caramel, swirling carefully for a two tone effect.

