Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Fettuccine With Prosciutto

Fresh pasta with eggs is really delicious and can be made with a variety of flavors. Fresh pasta, of course can be made without eggs, but may not have the richness and palate-pleasing of the counterpart. If you are making fresh pasta, try to add additional flavors of choice during the blending, such as saffron, poppy seeds, ginger powder and more, or change the color with the addition of vegetable purees such as beets, pumpkin and spinach. In this recipe I am using a dry pasta product which works very well.

Ingredients

Coarse salt and ground pepper

12 ounces fettuccine Le Mantovanelle

1 tablespoon butter

1 shallot, finely chopped (1/4 cup)

2/3 cup heavy cream

1 package (10 ounces) frozen peas, thawed (optional)

8 slices prosciutto of Parma (about 4 ounces total), halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise, about 1 cup

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup finely grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving (optional)

Directions

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta until al dente, according to package instructions. Reserve 1 cup pasta water; drain pasta and return to pot.

Meanwhile, make sauce: In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-low heat; add shallot and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add cream, peas, and prosciutto; bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat. Simmer until peas are heated through, 3 to 4 minutes.

Stir in lemon zest and juice. Pour sauce over pasta; add Parmigiano, and season generously with salt and pepper. Add enough reserved pasta water to thin sauce as desired. Serve immediately; top with additional Parmigiano, if desired.

Fresh pasta recipe

Yield: 1 pound of pasta, 4 servings

This adaptable pasta recipe will work with whatever flour you've got in the pantry using the “00” gives the silkiest, softest pasta while bread flour will give you more of a satisfying chew, and all-purpose lands you squarely in the middle because flour absorbs liquid differently depending on its age and the humidity in the air.

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

4 extra-large eggs

Directions

Mound the flour in the center of a large wooden cutting board. Make a well in the middle of the flour, add the eggs. Using a fork beat together the eggs and begin to incorporate the flour starting with the inner rim of the well. As you incorporate the eggs, keep pushing the flour up to retain the well shape (do not worry if it looks messy). The dough will come together in a shaggy mass when about half of the flour is incorporated.

Start kneading the dough with both hands, primarily using the palms of your hands. Add more flour, in 1/2-cup increments, if the dough is too sticky. Once the dough is a cohesive mass, remove the dough from the board and scrape up any leftover dry bits. Lightly flour the board and continue kneading for 3 more minutes. The dough should be elastic and a little sticky. Continue to knead for another 3 minutes, remembering to dust your board with flour when necessary. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and set aside for 20 minutes at room temperature. Roll and form as desired.

Note: Do not skip the kneading or resting portion of this recipe, they are essential for light pasta.

