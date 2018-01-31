Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Donatella Seafood Pasta

4 Servings

You can make the sauce the day before, then cook the pasta and seafood the next day to put it all together. This recipe includes tomato and scallops, but it can be made “white as in the photo”, with just the juices of the seafood and the wine. Both options are really flavorful, and it’s just a matter of taste preference. Some of you may be skeptical about using anchovies, but once cooked they essentially melt into the sauce adding a subtle flavor and very delicate.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, crushed

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

2 oil-packed anchovy fillets, chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste

5 cups canned diced tomatoes, plus ½ cup tomato juice

3 tablespoons chopped basil

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ cup clam juice

½ cup dry white wine

12 small clams, such as Manila or littleneck, scrubbed

16 mussels, scrubbed, de-bearded

10 ounces large whole prawns

10 ounces bay scallops (optional)

12 ounces fresh fettuccine (or 8 ounces dried)

5 ounces baby spinach leaves (optional)

Preparation

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook onion and garlic, stirring, until onions are translucent, 5–8 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Add anchovies and tomato paste and cook, stirring, until color deepens, about 2 minutes.

Stir in tomatoes, tomato juice, basil, red pepper flakes, and 2 tsp. salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until sauce is thickened, about 15 minutes.

Add clam juice and wine and bring to a boil; cook 2 minutes. Lower heat and bring to a rapid simmer. Add clams and cook until they open, 8–10 minutes. Transfer clams to a large warm bowl; discard any that do not open.

Add mussels and cook until they open, 3–5 minutes. Transfer mussels to bowl with clams; discard any that do not open.

Return sauce to a boil, add shrimp and scallops, cover, and remove from heat. Let sit until shrimp and scallops are cooked through, 5–8 minutes. Transfer shrimp and scallops to another large warm bowl.

Meanwhile, cook fettuccine in a large pot of boiling salted water until barely al dente, about 2 minutes if using fresh pasta, reserving 2 Tbsp. pasta cooking liquid.

Return sauce to a boil, add spinach, and cook until spinach is wilted, about 1 minute. Add pasta and pasta cooking liquid; simmer until sauce thickens, 2–5 minutes. Add shrimp and scallops and continue cooking until well combined, 30–60 seconds. Transfer pasta mixture to a large bowl; season with salt and pepper. Arrange clams and mussels over pasta.

Do Ahead: Sauce can be made 2 days ahead. Let cool, store in an airtight container, and chill, or freeze up to 3 months.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well." Check out the Chef's website and blog