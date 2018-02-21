Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Chunky Lobster Soup

Serve 4

Ingredients

4 live lobsters

1 pound tomatoes cut into wedges

2 thyme sprigs

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1-1/4 cups dry white wine

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon black peppercorn

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Freshly ground black pepper

2 zucchini, cubed

1 red pepper, diced

1 yellow pepper, diced

1 green pepper, diced

2 white onions, diced

6 garlic cloves, 5 crushed and 1 whole

4 slices country bread, toasted

Directions

Remove the lobster heads; without shelling the tails, cut the lobster lengthwise, butterfly them, and remove the black intestine. Chop the lobster heads but not the lobster claws. Place the lobster heads and claws in a casserole. Add the tomatoes, half of the thyme, the fennel seeds, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the wine, salt, and peppercorns, and pour enough water to come two-thirds of the way up the lobster pieces.

Bring to a boil; cook for 40 minutes, or until the liquid reduces by half. Crush the lobster pieces in the pot and pass through a strainer into a bowl, discarding the solids and reserving the broth, pressing firmly to extract all the liquids from the lobster shells. Meanwhile, cook the lobster tails in the remaining olive oil with the butter over medium-high heat for 5 minutes, flesh side down, in a 12-inch pan. Adjust flavors with salt, pepper, and the remaining thyme. Remove the lobster tails to a plate and set aside until needed. Add the zucchini, red, yellow, and green peppers, onions, and crushed garlic cloves to the pan; cover; cook over medium-high heat for 5 minutes. Adjust the flavors with salt and set aside. Return the lobster tails to the saute pan with the vegetables. Pour in the lobster broth and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes, or until the broth reduces by half. Continue by adjusting the flavors with salt and pepper. Rub the bread with the whole garlic clove and arrange in 4 soup bowls, spoon in the soup and serve hot.

