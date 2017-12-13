Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Chicken Vesuvio

Serves 8

Just like Philadelphia has Philly’s cheese steak, Rhode Island has snail salad, Chicago has its own adaptation of Italian-American dishes which marks personal innovation of traditional dishes found all over Italy in one form or another. Originally intended as a family meal for the mid-week utilizing potatoes, peas, lemon, garlic, herbs and white wine, it has through the years evolved in something much greater to the point that other dishes have developed with the name Vesuvio, such as pasta and seafood. The template is yours and you may add other ingredients of choice, just like I did in this recipe by adding grape tomatoes. The origin of Vesuvio recipes in Chicago has become vague over the years, but the best understanding of it is that a restaurant called Vesuvio’s, at 15 E. Wacker Drive in Chicago, created Chicken Vesuvio in the 1930s. You might wonder what this recipe has to do with the Vesuvio volcano overlooking the bay of Naples. Probably nothing, considering that the chef who first made it, was not from Naples but Turin in Piedmont. Go figure!

Ingredients

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

10 cloves garlic

4 large russet potatoes, peeled and quartered lengthwise

2 (3–4-lb.) whole chickens, each cut into 8 pieces

1 1⁄2 cups white wine

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1⁄3 cup finely chopped parsley

1 tbsp. dried oregano

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 1⁄2 cups chicken stock

1 cup frozen peas, thawed (optional)

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 375°. Heat olive oil in a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Add garlic and potatoes; cook, turning after 5 minutes until potatoes are golden brown. Bake in the oven for about 25 minutes.

Transfer potatoes and garlic to a plate; set aside. Add chicken to pan; drizzle more olive oil if needed. Cook chicken, turning once, until golden brown on all sides, about 20 minutes. Add wine; cook until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and blend well. Adjust seasonings with parsley, oregano, salt, and pepper. Add sliced lemon and then baste with stock; transfer pan to oven and continue cooking for about 15 minutes, until broth reduced and the chicken is tender to the touch. Add the potatoes, garlic and peas. Heat for 5 minutes and serve hot.

Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Need to Eat in RI Before You Die

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well." Check out the Chef's website and blog