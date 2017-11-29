Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Braised Chicken With Juniper Berries

Serve this delicious rendition with Fregola Sarda for an additional texture.

Ingredients

4 chicken legs, skinned, halved, tip of leg removed

1/3 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

8 shallots, halved and thinly sliced

2 thyme sprigs or ½ teaspoon dried thyme

10 basil leaves thorn into 4 pieces each

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon juniper berries

2 cups Chardonnay

2 cups vegetables or chicken broth

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

16 baby carrots, trimmed and peeled

16 new potatoes, skin on

16 asparagus tips, preferably not pencil-thin

1 tablespoon liquid honey

Directions

Dredge the chicken legs in the flour, shake off the excess, and brown them on all sides in ¼ cup of olive oil; remove from the pan. Discard the oil in the pan. Heat the remaining olive oil in the same pan. Add the shallots; cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, or until the shallots are wilted. Add the thyme, basil, bay leaves, and the juniper berries; cook for 5 more minutes. Return the chicken legs to the pan; pour in the Chardonnay.

Adjust flavors with salt and pepper; bring to a boil, lower the heat to medium-low, and cook 25 minutes. At this stage you may notice that the broth may not be sufficient to cook the chicken, and you can begin adding some of the broth you have ready. Continue adding the broth as needed to partially cover the surface of the ingredients.

Fold in the carrots and potatoes; cook 15 more minutes, or until the chicken is tender and the vegetables are almost done. Add the asparagus and honey, and cook 5 more minutes. Adjust the salt if needed, and serve hot over Fregola.

What’s Fregola?

Fregula (also fregola) is a type of pasta from Sardegna. It is similar to North African Berkoukes and Israeli ptitim. Fregula comes in varying sizes, but typically consists of semolina dough that has been rolled into balls 2–3 mm in diameter and toasted in an oven.

How do you cook Fregola?

Bring a large pot of water to the boil, add salt, then the fregola and cook until al dente, about 13 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, saute the shallots and garlic in about 3 tablespoons olive oil until lightly browned. Add the mushrooms if preferred, and a drizzle more of olive oil and cook another minute or so.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well." Check out the Chef's website and blog