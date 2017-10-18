Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Balsamic Glazed Salmon

Yield: 4 servings

Straight forward recipe, usually done outdoors, but equally nice baked. Make the glaze by using a great quality balsamic as the starter point, pretty much like “cook with the wine that you drink”. As a base the vegetables selections are endless, but I prefer a good, rich beet tops. Besides supplying good amounts of protein, phosphorus, and zinc, beet greens are also a great source of fiber. Packed with antioxidants, they're high in vitamin B6, magnesium, potassium, copper, and manganese, and low in fat and cholesterol.

Ingredients for the glaze:

3/4 cup Bellei balsamic vinegar IGP

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, peeled and smashed or chopped

Salmon:

Four 6-ounce center-cut salmon fillets, skinned

2 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions

For the glaze: In a small saucepan, bring the vinegar, maple syrup, mustard and garlic to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until thick, about 12 minutes. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes.

For the salmon: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the salmon on the baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil both sides of the salmon and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Roast until the salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, 8 to 10 minutes. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes.

Sautéed beet greens with garlic and oil

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 pound beet greens (2 large or 3 small bunches)

Salt to taste

1 to 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, to taste

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ teaspoon dried red pepper flakes (optional)

Freshly ground pepper

Directions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil while you stem the greens and wash the leaves in 2 rinses of water. When the water comes to a boil, add 1 tablespoon of salt and the greens. Blanch for 2 minutes, until tender. Transfer immediately to a bowl of ice water, then drain and squeeze the water out from its leaves. Chop coarsely.

Heat the oil over medium heat in a large, heavy nonstick skillet. Add the garlic and hot red pepper flakes (if using) and cook, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant and translucent, 30 to 60 seconds. Stir in the greens. Stir for a couple of minutes, until the greens are nicely seasoned with garlic and oil. Season with salt and pepper, remove from the heat, and serve. Divide the greens mixture among 4 serving plates. Top with a piece of salmon and drizzle with the glaze.

