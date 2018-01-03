Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Bacon Stuffed Mushrooms

Ingredients

4 strips apple smoked bacon

2 tablespoon butter, divided

12 large white domestic mushrooms, large size

1/4 cup finely chopped white onion

1 clove garlic, crushed and minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 slice ciabatta bread, crust removed, soaked in water and squeezed to remove as much moisture as possible

1 large egg, beaten

2 tablespoons fine dry bread crumbs

Directions

Heat oven to 375 F.

Butter a large baking dish.

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon strips until crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain.

Leave 1 tablespoon of drippings in the pan and add 1 tablespoon of butter.

Remove the stems from the mushrooms, leaving caps whole for stuffing. Chop the stems finely.

Place the skillet with the butter and drippings over medium heat. Saute the finely chopped mushroom stems with the chopped onion and garlic until tender, about 5 minutes.

Stir in the cooked crumbled bacon, parsley, salt, pepper, moistened bread, and egg. Mix to blend thoroughly.

Fill the mushroom caps with the mixture and arrange them in the prepared baking dish.

Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter. Toss the fine bread crumbs with the melted butter and sprinkle over the mushrooms.

Bake the stuffed mushrooms in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until nicely browned.

Tips and Variations

Replace the bacon with minced ham or Canadian bacon and replace the bacon drippings with another tablespoon of butter, Saute the minced ham along with the mushroom stems and onion.

Replace the bacon with about 1/2 cup of ground pork sausage, browned. Use 1 tablespoon of the sausage drippings with the 1 tablespoon of butter to saute the chopped stems and onion.

Add 2 tablespoons of grated Parmesan cheese to the stuffing mixture and sprinkle with a small amount of Parmesan before baking.

Top each stuffed mushroom with a small amount of shredded mozzarella cheese or fontina cheese.

Add 2 tablespoons of finely chopped toasted walnuts or pecans to the stuffing for extra crunch.

Add a tablespoon or two of chopped dried cranberries.

