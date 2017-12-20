Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Veal Shoulder Stuffed With Fruit

This year for the Christmas dinner you may want to consider this wonderful recipe which goes back to my teen years in Italy. My mother did wonders with inexpensive cuts of meat, and this veal shoulder roast is one of them. If you work it patiently, you will achieve great results and a melt-in-your-mouth experience. Ask your butcher to get it ready for you and the rest is just logical cooking. Even though veal is a more tender meat than its mature counterpart, the shoulder area still contains a lot of connective tissue and may be tougher than the rest. Veal shoulder does well with a slow-cooking method such as roasting or braising, which ensures that the tissues are broken down and the meat is as tender as possible. A veal shoulder consists of four rib bones and sections of the arm, blade and backbone. The applejack sauce is an addition, but not mandatory, however it adds lusciousness to the overall presentation.

Ingredients

2 slice firm white bread

4 tsp. olive oil

2 shallots

1 clove garlic

½ c. mixed dried fruit (apricots, pears, and raisins)

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

¾ tsp. salt

½ tsp. dried rosemary

1 boneless veal shoulder roast

½ c. chicken broth

1 Golden Delicious apple

¼ c. applejack brandy or calvados

½ c. heavy or whipping cream

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place bread cubes on cookie sheet and bake until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to medium bowl. Turn oven control to 425 degrees F.

In 1-quart saucepan, heat 2 teaspoons oil over medium heat. Add half of shallots and garlic and cook, stirring, until shallot is tender, about 4 minutes; add to bowl with croutons. Add dried fruit, mustard, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon rosemary; toss to combine.

Using a sharp knife, cut the shoulder roast lengthwise, about three-quarters of the way through, and being careful not to cut all the way through. Open and spread flat like a book. Spoon the fruit mixture on the roast, leaving 1-inch border all around. Roll up roast from one long side to enclose filling; tie with string at 1-inch intervals to secure. Rub 1/4 teaspoon of salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon rosemary on veal.

Place roast in small roasting pan (13-inch by 9-inch) and roast until lightly browned, about 30 minutes. Turn oven control to 375 degrees F and roast until meat thermometer inserted in center of roast reaches 155 degrees F, about 50 minutes longer. Internal temperature of meat will rise to 160 degrees F (medium) upon standing. Transfer roast to warm platter and let stand 10 minutes to set juices for easier slicing.

Meanwhile, skim and discard fat from roasting pan. Add broth and heat to boiling, stirring until browned bits are loosened from bottom of pan. Remove from heat and set aside.

Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons oil in small skillet over medium heat. Add remaining shallots and cook, stirring frequently, until tender, about 4 minutes. Add apple and cook, stirring frequently, until tender-crisp, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and add applejack. Return to heat and cook until liquid has evaporated. Add broth from roasting pan and heat to boiling; boil 3 minutes. Add cream and boil until sauce has slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Slice veal and serve with applejack sauce.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well." Check out the Chef's website and blog