Chef Mark Tyszkowski: 18 to Watch in 2018

He's shaking up the food industry in Rhode Island, so don't be surprised if you see him at your next event.

The founder of the new 401 Gourmet operating out of the much buzzed about Hope and Main in Warren is getting rave reviews from clients and diners alike, and is innovating the event experience with new twists on comfort foods.

VIDEO: Watch Tyszkowski on LIVE here

The Connecticut Culinary Institute graduate and Barrington native honed his chops at the Newport Restaurant Group, Eleven Forty-Nine and Centro Bar and Lounge, and he's got great help in the kitchen -- sous chef Helen Lister who hails from England graduated from the Cordon Bleu at the Tante Marie School of Cookery near London.

