Cafe Dolce Vita Launches New York Style Pizza Menu

Cafe Dolce Vita on Federal Hill has launched a New York style pizza menu for the first time in its history.

“For a while, we had been receiving 4-5 requests a day for pizza from our guests. So as the saying goes give the customer what it wants,” said Owner Gianfranco Marracco.

Making Pizza

Caffe Dolce Vita rearranged its kitchen and brought in a Marsal brick oven.

Chef Baher Andrawis, who has 25 years of experience in pizza and bread making, has been added to the culinary team.

Seven specialty pizzas will be available at first as well as make your own creations and the traditional cheese and pepperoni.

Pizza sizes offered will be an 18 inch NY style and Sicilian square.

Specialty Pizzas offered are:

Fontana Di Trevi Crispy chicken, BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, sharp cheddar & caramelized onions.

FEDERICO FELINI Crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, shredded mozzarella, sharp cheddar blend, and caramelized red onion. Finished with a chunky blue cheese dressing.

LA DOLCE VITA Sliced Pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, meatballs, bacon, shredded mozzarella, roasted peppers, red sauce and caramelized onions. Parmigiano-Reggiano & oregano.

ANITA EKNERG Sliced vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, pecorino, oregano and fresh basil. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a balsamic vinegar reduction.

MARCELLO MASTROIANI Broccoli rabe, spicy Italian sausage, San Marzano tomato, roasted garlic sharp provolone.

PAPARAZZI ARRABIATI Hot and spicy San Marzano arrabiata plum tomato sauce with hot peppers, shredded mozzarella, basil, spicy sopresatta calabrese, Parmigiano-Reggiano & oregano. With or without anchovies.

ROMANCE IN THE PLAZA Fresh plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roasted peppers, fresh spinach, slice black olives, sharp provolone, Parmigiano-Reggiano & oregano.

