Troop: 18 to Watch for 2018

The buzz in Olneyville is growing, and Troop at 60 Valley Street -- with its hip-hop vibe and '90s aesthetic -- is playing a big part.

The brainchild of the folks at Laughing Gorilla -- the catering company specializing in global street food and craft beer -- Troop's got new neighbors in Riff-Raff, the bookstore-bar that turned to crowdfunding and grassroots support to make the concept work.

Troop's predecessors at its location -- Cuban Revolution and Bocado, back in the day -- had their own fans back in the day. Keep an eye on Troop -- and Olneyville -- in 2018, to see if they can make the cavernous former mill spaces into an even more successful eat, drink, work, sleep locale in Providence.





