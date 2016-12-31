slides: Top 10 Most Ordered Entrees on Federal Hill in 2016
Saturday, December 31, 2016
At Pane e Vino Ristorante on Providence's historic Federal Hill, the top dishes of 2016 were eclectic and say more about food creativity and the diversity of consumer's palates.
As 2016 ends, Providence's tastes and restaurant selections transformed, this list is an insight into the classics and the trends. Moreover, this list by Chef Joseph DeQuattro provides an insight into what drives his kitchen.
Related Slideshow: Pane Vino’s Top 10 Dishes of 2016
Related Articles
- Matunuck Oyster Bar Named One of Best Seafood Restaurants in U.S.
- Corvese Bill Passes & Dogs Allowed in Restaurants: This Week at The State House
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: Simple Restaurant Guidelines + Wedding Updates
- The Most Caloric Dish at 40 Chain Restaurants
- Providence Hotels and Restaurants to Receive Little Benefit from PVDFest
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: Restaurant Guidelines
- Town & Country Names RI’s Most Romantic Restaurant
- Newport Restaurant Week Set to Kick Off
- Pot au Feu Restaurant to Host Cooking Class on Jan. 10
- Prov Winter Restaurant Weeks to Run From Jan. 10 - 23
- TableUp Restaurant App Launches in Rhode Island
- Fooda Popup Restaurants Coming to 100 Westminster Street in Prov
- Vineyard Café Opens at Newport Vineyards—The New Restaurant Offers Lunch Service
- Former Owner of Blaze Restaurant: USG’s Robbins “Threatened to Bankrupt Me”
- “This Just Isn’t Fair,” Says Restaurant Owner About Developer Robbins Getting $3.6M RI Tax Credit
- YELP Names the Best Restaurant in Rhode Island
- West Valley Inn Deal Collapses – Restaurant Closes
- Providence Restaurant Week Set to Begin on Sunday
- See The Restaurants Participating in Providence Restaurant Week
- GoLocalTV: Marrocco Gets License for New Restaurant on Federal Hill
- Bon Appetit Names Providence Restaurant 7th Best New Spot in America
- Newport Restaurant Week Features Over 50 Restaurants - See the Participants
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It