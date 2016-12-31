Welcome! Login | Register
 

slides: Top 10 Most Ordered Entrees on Federal Hill in 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Chef Joseph DeQuattro

What were the most ordered entrees on Federal Hill? Well, GoLocal asked one of the top restaurants in Rhode Island to look into their kitchen and data to determine what was the most popular selections.

At Pane e Vino Ristorante on Providence's historic Federal Hill, the top dishes of 2016 were eclectic and say more about food creativity and the diversity of consumer's palates.

As 2016 ends, Providence's tastes and restaurant selections transformed, this list is an insight into the classics and the trends. Moreover, this list by Chef Joseph DeQuattro provides an insight into what drives his kitchen. 

 

#10

RIGATONI DEL CARDINALE

Graziano Sausage, San Marzano Tomatoes, Cream, Pecorino Romano 19

#9

SALMONE ALLA GRIGLIA 

Faroe Island Salmon, Black Beluga Lentils, Baby Heirloom Carrots 26

#8

COSTOLETTA DI VITELLO

Wood Grilled 16oz Veal Rib Chop, Cipollini Demi Glace, Fontina Potato Cake 36*

#7

ANELLI AI FRUTTI DI MARE 

Gulf Shrimp, Clams, P.E.I. Mussels, Calamari, Scallops, Octopus 29

#6

ANATRA

House Cured Duck Confit, Truffle Honey, Fig and Walnut Ravioli 30

#5

PARMIGIANO 

Breaded and Pan Fried, Fresh Mozzarella Neapolitan Ragu Sauce, Short Rigatoni Bone-In Veal Chop 27

#4

GNOCCHI QUATTRO FORMAGGI 

Four Cheeses, San Marzano Tomato Cream Sauce, Baked in Clay 19

#3

PESCE ALL' ACQUA PAZZA

Poached Halibut, Sardinian Cous Cous, escarole, Cherry Tomatoes, sea Salt *Mkt

#2

CAPESANTE

Pan Seared Local Scallops, Brussels Sprouts, Speck Crisp, Pine Nuts, Grilled Polenta Cake* 26

#1

RIGATONI NAPOLITANI AL RAGU 

Graziano Sausage, House-Made Meatballs, Narragansett Creamery Ricotta 20

 
 

