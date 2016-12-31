slides: Top 10 Most Ordered Entrees on Federal Hill in 2016

What were the most ordered entrees on Federal Hill? Well, GoLocal asked one of the top restaurants in Rhode Island to look into their kitchen and data to determine what was the most popular selections.

At Pane e Vino Ristorante on Providence's historic Federal Hill, the top dishes of 2016 were eclectic and say more about food creativity and the diversity of consumer's palates.

As 2016 ends, Providence's tastes and restaurant selections transformed, this list is an insight into the classics and the trends. Moreover, this list by Chef Joseph DeQuattro provides an insight into what drives his kitchen.

Prev Next #10 RIGATONI DEL CARDINALE Graziano Sausage, San Marzano Tomatoes, Cream, Pecorino Romano 19 Prev Next #9 SALMONE ALLA GRIGLIA Faroe Island Salmon, Black Beluga Lentils, Baby Heirloom Carrots 26 Prev Next #8 COSTOLETTA DI VITELLO Wood Grilled 16oz Veal Rib Chop, Cipollini Demi Glace, Fontina Potato Cake 36* Prev Next #7 ANELLI AI FRUTTI DI MARE Gulf Shrimp, Clams, P.E.I. Mussels, Calamari, Scallops, Octopus 29 Prev Next #6 ANATRA House Cured Duck Confit, Truffle Honey, Fig and Walnut Ravioli 30 Prev Next #5 PARMIGIANO Breaded and Pan Fried, Fresh Mozzarella Neapolitan Ragu Sauce, Short Rigatoni Bone-In Veal Chop 27 Prev Next #4 GNOCCHI QUATTRO FORMAGGI Four Cheeses, San Marzano Tomato Cream Sauce, Baked in Clay 19 Prev Next #3 PESCE ALL' ACQUA PAZZA Poached Halibut, Sardinian Cous Cous, escarole, Cherry Tomatoes, sea Salt *Mkt Prev Next #2 CAPESANTE Pan Seared Local Scallops, Brussels Sprouts, Speck Crisp, Pine Nuts, Grilled Polenta Cake* 26 Prev Next #1 RIGATONI NAPOLITANI AL RAGU Graziano Sausage, House-Made Meatballs, Narragansett Creamery Ricotta 20 Prev

