New Mexican Restaurant Xaco Taco Opens in Providence

The restaurant is located at 370 Richmond Street in Providence.

“Our executive chef, Andy Pyle is bringing his extensive farm to table cooking to Providence (worked at Chez Panisse) and his love for Mexican food. We will be making our tortillas fresh daily using organic, non-gmo white corn and lime, reminiscent of how the Aztecs and Mayans made tortillas 3,500 ago,” said Chow Fun Food Group in their announcement.

Xaco Taco will be open every day for lunch and dinner and serve brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11a.m.-5 p.m.

In addition, Xaco will feature $2 tacos every day from 3-5pm, as well as, Sunday through Thursday 10-12am and Friday and Saturday, 11p.m.-1 a.m.

It is just the latest for the innovative restaurant group.

