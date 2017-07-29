60+ Top RI Chefs and Restaurateurs—GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste

Meet more than 60 of the greatest chefs and restaurateurs - the men and women who have put places like Providence and Newport on the national food map.

This group has been recognized by everyone from James Beard to AAA Five Diamond to the New York Times.

Zen question: can you be one of the great chefs or restaurateurs in Rhode Island without having appeared on GoLocal LIVE's The Taste?

The answer is: it would be very difficult...nearly impossible. Meet the best of the best.

In the past five months, Rick Simone -- the host of The Taste -- has tasted the best and talked everything from farm to table to the classics. Meet the very best -- watch and read below who are the most talented and innovative.

And as a bonus, we added in some of the experts on wine and drink.

