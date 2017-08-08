3 RI Restaurants Named in OpenTable’s Top 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America

Three Rhode Island restaurants made Open Table’s list of 100 most scenic restaurants in the U.S.

The three restaurants that made the list are 15 Point Road, Boat House Waterfront Dining, and Coast Guard House.

“Our 100 Most Scenic Restaurants list for 2017 highlights restaurants that offer breath-taking views of nature, cityscapes, and travel-worthy landmarks. The list of honorees is based on an analysis of 10,000,000+ reviews of more than 25,000 restaurants across the country — all submitted by verified diners,” said OpenTable.

15 Point Road

About 15 Point Road OpenTable says:

“15 Point Road, A special treat in Portsmouth Rhode Island along the Sakonnet River. Busy, but not crowded, 15 Point offers casual upscale dining with an enchanting moonlit river view. A traditional menu, strongly influenced by the local bounty (especially from the sea), pleases most everyone and house specialties are an ever-changing eclectic delight of innovative and contemporary dishes.

Once inside you will be entranced by the view of the Sakonnet River which leads out to the ocean beyond through the panorama of windows.

While enjoying Al Fresco dining on our deck, across the river you will occasionally notice the local fishing boats as they make their way to the Tiverton fish market.

If you're lucky enough, you might even catch one of the local lobstermen heading out to tend his lobster traps in Mount Hope Bay!”

15 Point Road is located on 15 Point Road in Portsmouth.

Boat House Waterfront Dining

About Boat House Waterfront Dining OpenTable writes:

“Nestled in the exquisite farming and seaside community of Tiverton, Rhode Island, the Boat House offers waterfront dining on the Sakonnet River.

A contemporary and upscale twist on the quintessential seaside eatery, the menu is abundant with fresh, local seafood, meats and organic produce.”

Boat House is located at 227 Schooner Drive in Tiverton.

Coast Guard House

About Coast Guard House OpenTable writes:

“Originally a historic US Coast Guard Station built in 1888 by famed architects McKim, Mead & White, now a spectacularly located waterfront restaurant overlooking Narragansett Bay. Offering an array of creative dishes from lobster & sweet corn tamale, lobster ravioli, grilled swordfish, crab mac & cheese, & organic chicken; they support all aspects of sustainable agriculture and aquaculture.

They use local farms when possible and source produce for quality and sustainability.

Their seafood is sourced from purveyors that are dedicated to locating species from areas that produce the best tasting and highest quality seafood available.”

Coast Guard House is located at 40 Ocean Road in Narragansett.

