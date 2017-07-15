Welcome! Login | Register

slides: 20 Great Ice Cream Places in RI

Saturday, July 15, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

It is National Ice Cream month

With National Ice Cream month winding down and the weather heating up, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of some of the best places in Rhode Island to get your ice cream fix. 

More than 30 years ago, President Ronald Reagan made what some ice cream lovers consider one his best decisions ever as President, designating July as National Ice Cream Month. 

Reagan called for Americans to celebrate National Ice Cream month with "ceremonies and activities," noting that ice cream is enjoyed by more than 90 percent of the nation's population.

So in order to help you celebrate National Ice Cream month, the slideshow below has 20 great places to get ice cream in Rhode Island. 

Enjoy! 

 

 

PHOTO: Jereme Ruckman/flickr

Video Wall Photo: Parkinsonian spray/flickr

 

Related Slideshow: 20 Great Ice Cream Places in RI - 2017

Sundaes 

775 Oaklawn Ave, Cranston 

Sundaes has served thousands of ice cream loving customers over their more than 30 year in business in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island. 

You can order hard ice cream, soft  ice cream or an ice cream sandwich and much more. 

 

 

PHOTO: Eden, Janine & Jim/flickr

St. Clair Annex

141 Bay St, Westerly, RI 02891

For Rhode Islanders in Westerly, it would not be summer without ice cream from St. Clair Annex. This small family-owned restaurant and ice cream parlor has been a fixture in the village of Watch Hill for almost 70 years. 

 

PHOTO: Valters Krontals/flickr

Sweet Licks 

995 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence

Sweet Licks is a small family owned shop on Mineral Spring Avenue in Nroth Providence. 

They serve everything from hot fudge sundaes to banana splits. 

Gray's

16 E Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878

This is the ice cream place from your childhood dreams. From the look of the stand to the density and flavor of the ice cream, this is old-school heaven. Imagine a rotation of up to 50 flavors all made on site.

There are new flavors all the time, but we enjoy some of the classics like strawberry, maple walnut and classic coffee.

 

 

PHOTO: Joy/flickr

Newport Creamery

A number of locations around the state of Rhode Island that you can find here. 

What is a summer without a trip to Newport Creamery and an Awful Awful? Maybe an Awful Awful and an Ice Cream? 

Newport Creamery has been a Rhode Island fixture since 1940 when they began making and serving super premium ice cream at the flagship store in Middletown. Rhode Islanders love the super thick milkshake made with ice milk instead of ice cream. 

The Original Vanilla Bean 

757 Matunuck Beach Road, Matunuck

Vanilla Bean has been serving ice cream since 1975 and the original one is in Matunuck. The shop opened in 1983. 

Be sure to stop over and check out what their feature flavor of the week is and give it a try. 

 

 

PHOTO: SJA Photography/flickr

Brickley's Ice Cream

921 Boston Neck Rd, Narragansett, RI 02882

322 Main St, South Kingstown, RI 02879

Brickley’s simply has to be one of the best ice cream shops in the state. Why else would anyone wait in the long lines that form on a hot summer afternoon? 

This family-owned Mecca to all things creamy, sweet and delicious is a must-stop before the ride back home from the beach. This is old-fashioned ice cream at its best.

PHOTO: Sanctumsolitude/flickr 

Spinnakers

3 E Ferry Wharf, Jamestown, RI 02835

Spinnakers serves homemade super premium ice cream with flavors such as vanilla, french vanilla, chocolate chip and much more.  After getting your ice cream, grab a seat out front at the tables with umbrellas, or walk through the shop to the back deck, which has a beautiful view of the harbor. 

Spinnakers, a great place to buy and eat ice cream. 

 

 

PHOTO: Omithes/flickr

Frosty Freez

496 E Main Rd, Middletown, RI 02842

When this ice cream stand opens every year on April 1, there's usually a line of customers around the building. Choose from regular ice cream flavors (green mint chip and Crazy Vanilla are our favorites) or try the German Chocolate Cake. 

 

 

PHOTO: CeresB/flickr

Hope Creamery 

569 Branch Ave. Providence 

Hope Creamery is a great place to stop for an ice cream on a warm summer day. 

The thing to get is the upside down banana split on whatever flavor ice cream that you desire.

PHOTO: Hope Creamery 

The Inside Scoop 

30 Ten Rod Rd. North Kingstown, RI 

The Inside Scoop won first place at the 2013 RI Foodfight's Incredible Ice Cream Throwdown and were named an editors choice in Yankee Magazine. 

The Inside Scoop offers 64 homemade flavors that you can choose from including Oreo cookie, Banana and Peppermint Stick as well as some classics like Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chip and much more. 

Three Sisters Home Made Ice Cream 

1074 Hope Street, Providence 

Three Sisters provides more than 20 flavors of ice cream including strawberry, cookie dough, cookies & creme and many more, all home made. 

Sorbet is available as well. 

Dairy King 

472 Cranston Street, Providence 

Dairy King offers a large variety of ice cream flavors as well as a variety lemonades, smoothies and much more. 

Dairy King is open from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. over the summer. 

Little Rhody Ice Cream 

283 Quaker Lane, West Warwick 

Little Rhody Ice Cream in West Warwick serves large portions of ice cream, making the price paid more than reasonable, according to one review. 

The shop is open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekends and noon to 8 p.m. during the week. 

 Aldo's Bakery

130 Weldon Way, New Shoreham, RI 02807

Aldo's is well known on Block Island for their restaurant, bakery and ice cream parlor. The homemade ice cream includes locally grown ingredients, and the family also makes their own gelato and frozen yogurt. 

So try one of their special's like Birthday Cake or stick with the favorites like chocolate chip or cookie dough. 

Can't go wrong either way. 

PHOTO: Gordan Ramsay/flickr

Iggy's Creamery

889 Oakland Beach, Ave, Warwick 

Ice Cream and a short walk to the beach. What could possibly be better on a warm summer day?

While you are there be sure to order a Colossal Iggy's Sunday with a total of 4 toppings and 8 scoops. 

 

PHOTO: Iggy's

Freezing Point Ice Cream 

1 Providence Place, Providence

Freezing Point just opened in May of 2017 on the third floor of the Providence Place Mall. 

At Freezing Point, customers can watch the ice cream being made right in front of their eyes, giving them a cool experience. 

Like No Udder 

170 Ives St., Providence

Like No Udder in Providence offers 12 flavors of hard dairy free ice cream, soft serve, shakes, floats and much more. 

Like No Udder's 2017 hours are: 

Wednesday - Saturday 1-9
Sunday & Monday 2-9
Closed on Tuesday

Dear Hearts Ice Cream 

2218 Broad St, Cranston

Dear Hearts Ice Cream is in the midst of their 34th year of business. 

They serve hard ice cream, soft serve, 8 flavors of frozen yogurt and Dels Lemonade. 
 

Dot's Dairy Bar

1476 Newport Ave, Pawtucket

Dot's sells a variety of ice cream flavors and combinations that you simply must check out. 

Dot's is pen 12pm-9:55pm every day rain or shine. 

 
 

:!