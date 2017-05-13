Welcome! Login | Register

slides: 10 Special Brunch Experiences in Providence

Saturday, May 13, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Massimo

Celebrating Mother's Day lends itself to taking mom and the family out for a special brunch.

GoLocalProv has 10 suggestions to select from with various menu options to tempt mom's taste buds. 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

401-751-9164

One of Providence's longest running brunch menus. Known for its intimate and inviting atmosphere CAV offers a magical experience.

Click here for more information

Massimo

134 Atwells Avenue, Providence

401-273-0650

This one year old restaurant has become a hot spot for Brunch on Federal Hill. Serving a truly Italy to table experience.

It offers the traditional comforts of brunch with ambience and traditions of Italian dining.

Click here for more information

Nicks on Broadway

500 Broadway, Providence 

401-421-0286

Well regarded as one of the always bustling brunch destinations in Providence.

Nick’s evolving seasonally inspired menu keeps you coming back for more.

Click here for more information

Tel Aviv

25 Bridge Street, Providence

401-521-1300

This brand new restaurant sits right on the Providence River with some special waterfront views.

The menu specializes in seafood to blend into its surroundings.

Click here for more information

Caffe Dolce Vita

58 DePasquale Plaza, Providence

401-331-8240

A fixture on Federal Hill for over 20 years offering an abundance of Al fresco dining with views of the fountain.

From traditional American comfort food to Italian classics the menu will tempt the taste buds.

Click here for more information

Circe

50 Weybosset St, Providence

401-437-8991

From creative cocktails to sweet bread French toast, a Cubano and smoke salmon, Circe offers an upscale brunch.

Located in the heart of downtown Providence this chic modern dining experience will have you feeling stylish.

Click here for more information

Salted Slate

186 Wayland Ave, Providence

401-270-3737

This restaurant has so many unique menu offerings you will want to try them all.

From Savory to sweet, lunch to treats and sides your taste buds will be tempted and satisfied all in one dining experience.

Click here for more information

Red Stripe

465 Angell St, Providence

401-437-6950

This east side destination in Wayland Square offers a variety of eggs, omelettes, sandwiches and pastas for it brunch selections.

It's comfort food with a French influence. It’s a neighborhood favorite.

http://redstriperestaurants.com/menu-2/test/brunch/brunch-2/" target="_blank">Click here for more information

Milk Money

566 South Water St, Providence

401-649-4667

From creamy polenta to chicken waffles as well as shrimp and grits a bot of southern flair is present. While the atmosphere is inviting and comfortable. 

The menu and cocktails are both seasonally inspired.

Click here for more information

Duck and Bunny

312 Wickenden St, Providence

401-270-3300

Ok so if you want to know or experience a snuggery this is the spot. Whether its Vegan pancakes or Latkes you crave you will have some nice options.

You will want to come back every day for Brunch and you can.

Click here for more information

 
 

