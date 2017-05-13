slides: 10 Special Brunch Experiences in Providence
Saturday, May 13, 2017
GoLocalProv has 10 suggestions to select from with various menu options to tempt mom's taste buds.
See the 10 Special Brunch Experience in Providence in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Special Brunch Experiences in Providence
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
401-751-9164
One of Providence's longest running brunch menus. Known for its intimate and inviting atmosphere CAV offers a magical experience.
Massimo
134 Atwells Avenue, Providence
401-273-0650
This one year old restaurant has become a hot spot for Brunch on Federal Hill. Serving a truly Italy to table experience.
It offers the traditional comforts of brunch with ambience and traditions of Italian dining.
Nicks on Broadway
500 Broadway, Providence
401-421-0286
Well regarded as one of the always bustling brunch destinations in Providence.
Nick’s evolving seasonally inspired menu keeps you coming back for more.
Tel Aviv
25 Bridge Street, Providence
401-521-1300
This brand new restaurant sits right on the Providence River with some special waterfront views.
The menu specializes in seafood to blend into its surroundings.
Caffe Dolce Vita
58 DePasquale Plaza, Providence
401-331-8240
A fixture on Federal Hill for over 20 years offering an abundance of Al fresco dining with views of the fountain.
From traditional American comfort food to Italian classics the menu will tempt the taste buds.
Circe
50 Weybosset St, Providence
401-437-8991
From creative cocktails to sweet bread French toast, a Cubano and smoke salmon, Circe offers an upscale brunch.
Located in the heart of downtown Providence this chic modern dining experience will have you feeling stylish.
Salted Slate
186 Wayland Ave, Providence
401-270-3737
This restaurant has so many unique menu offerings you will want to try them all.
From Savory to sweet, lunch to treats and sides your taste buds will be tempted and satisfied all in one dining experience.
Red Stripe
465 Angell St, Providence
401-437-6950
This east side destination in Wayland Square offers a variety of eggs, omelettes, sandwiches and pastas for it brunch selections.
It's comfort food with a French influence. It’s a neighborhood favorite.
http://redstriperestaurants.com/menu-2/test/brunch/brunch-2/" target="_blank">Click here for more information
Milk Money
566 South Water St, Providence
401-649-4667
From creamy polenta to chicken waffles as well as shrimp and grits a bot of southern flair is present. While the atmosphere is inviting and comfortable.
The menu and cocktails are both seasonally inspired.
Duck and Bunny
312 Wickenden St, Providence
401-270-3300
Ok so if you want to know or experience a snuggery this is the spot. Whether its Vegan pancakes or Latkes you crave you will have some nice options.
You will want to come back every day for Brunch and you can.
