10 Most Donated Foods to the Rhode Island Food Bank in 2016

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank has a simple mission - create a state where no one goes hungry. GoLocal reached out to find out what were the most donated foods this year.

On the good news side, Rhode Islanders donated and donated to help the cause and worked to eliminate hunger.

On the challenge side, over 33 million meals are missed each year by Rhode Islanders at the bottom of the income scale.

Take a look at the top ten Rhode Islanders gave to help make a difference in 2016. Remember, you can still join the effort to help end hunger by making a gift. CLICK HERE to make a difference.

