slides: 10 Most Donated Foods to the Rhode Island Food Bank in 2016

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

GoLocalProv News Team

 

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank has a simple mission - create a state where no one goes hungry. GoLocal reached out to find out what were the most donated foods this year.

SEE WHAT THE TEN MOST DONATED FOODS WERE IN 2016

On the good news side, Rhode Islanders donated and donated to help the cause and worked to eliminate hunger.

On the challenge side, over 33 million meals are missed each year by Rhode Islanders at the bottom of the income scale.

Take a look at the top ten Rhode Islanders gave to help make a difference in 2016. Remember, you can still join the effort to help end hunger by making a gift. CLICK HERE to make a difference.

 

#10

Stove Top Stuffing Mix

YUM. Perfect as a side at any dinner. A must for those big or little family dinners. The food bank can't get enough of it. 

Remember, you can still join the effort to help end hunger by making a gift. CLICK HERE to make a difference.

#9

Butternut Squash

A must at the holidays and always appreciated any season. 

Remember, you can still join the effort to help end hunger by making a gift.

#8

Peanut Butter

Protien, protien, protien. Kids can't eat enough for lunch and the donation of peanut butter is always a favoite and greatly appreciated.

Remember, you can still join the effort to help end hunger by making a gift.

#7

Instant Long Grain Brown Rice

A staple food in just about everyone's kitchen. A great item to donate to any food bank.

Remember, you can still join the effort to help end hunger by making a gift.

#6

Canned Black Beans

Internationally loved. Almost regardless of where you are from in the world - everyone loves black beans.

Remember, you can still join the effort to help end hunger by making a gift.

#5

Canned Peas

Another favorite of those giving and those eating are peas. Canned peas are donated annual by the thousands - and thousands more cans can help.

Remember, you can still join the effort to help end hunger by making a gift.

#4

Canned Chicken Gravy and Turkey Gravy

Can you really eat a Christmas or Thanksgiving turkey without gravy? The answer is an emphatic no. 

Remember, you can still join the effort to help end hunger by making a gift.

#3

Jarred Apple Sauce

Apple sauce is the perfect snack, holiday side, or just all around deliciousness (especially with a little cinnamon).

Remember, you can still join the effort to help end hunger by making a gift.

#2

Canned Pumpkin

Maybe it is the New England roots of pumpkins or that many of the donations are given around Thanksgiving and Christmas. A great side and great for making pies.

Remember, you can still join the effort to help end hunger by making a gift.

#1

Canned Tuna of Every Brand and Variety

The chicken of the sea is a favorite of those donating to those most in need. Tuna is brain food for all.

Remember, you can still join the effort to help end hunger by making a gift.

 
 

