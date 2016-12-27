slides: 10 Most Donated Foods to the Rhode Island Food Bank in 2016
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
The Rhode Island Community Food Bank has a simple mission - create a state where no one goes hungry. GoLocal reached out to find out what were the most donated foods this year.
On the good news side, Rhode Islanders donated and donated to help the cause and worked to eliminate hunger.
On the challenge side, over 33 million meals are missed each year by Rhode Islanders at the bottom of the income scale.
Take a look at the top ten Rhode Islanders gave to help make a difference in 2016. Remember, you can still join the effort to help end hunger by making a gift. CLICK HERE to make a difference.
#10
Stove Top Stuffing Mix
YUM. Perfect as a side at any dinner. A must for those big or little family dinners. The food bank can't get enough of it.
#9
Butternut Squash
A must at the holidays and always appreciated any season.
#8
Peanut Butter
Protien, protien, protien. Kids can't eat enough for lunch and the donation of peanut butter is always a favoite and greatly appreciated.
#7
Instant Long Grain Brown Rice
A staple food in just about everyone's kitchen. A great item to donate to any food bank.
#6
Canned Black Beans
Internationally loved. Almost regardless of where you are from in the world - everyone loves black beans.
#5
Canned Peas
Another favorite of those giving and those eating are peas. Canned peas are donated annual by the thousands - and thousands more cans can help.
#4
Canned Chicken Gravy and Turkey Gravy
Can you really eat a Christmas or Thanksgiving turkey without gravy? The answer is an emphatic no.
#3
Jarred Apple Sauce
Apple sauce is the perfect snack, holiday side, or just all around deliciousness (especially with a little cinnamon).
#2
Canned Pumpkin
Maybe it is the New England roots of pumpkins or that many of the donations are given around Thanksgiving and Christmas. A great side and great for making pies.
#1
Canned Tuna of Every Brand and Variety
The chicken of the sea is a favorite of those donating to those most in need. Tuna is brain food for all.
