Worcester Has Been a ‘Death City’ for Minor League Sports

Over the past decade, two minor league hockey teams and one minor league baseball team have moved away from -- or gone bankrupt -- in the City of Worcester.

As the Pawtucket Red Sox ownership moves closer and closer to a Worcester announcement, the team will need to find a different formula to break the cycle of re-location and bankruptcy.

While Worcester has a larger population than Providence (184,508 versus 179,219), the DMA for Providence is substantially bigger. According to Nielsen rankings for radio, Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket is the #44 market in the U.S. and has a total population of 1,412,300 versus Worcester at #118 with a 449,900 population.

The ranking for TV has an even greater disparity — the Providence-New Bedford DMA has 616,280 homes and there is no Worcester DMA for TV as they have no affiliate TV stations — zero.

Failure in Worcester

The most recent failure was the relocation of the Worcester Sharks. As GoLocal reported in January 2015, the American Hockey League (AHL) farm team of the San Jose Sharks left after the 2014-2015 season.

“The Sharks came to Worcester before the 2006-2007 season. In their first season, the average home game attendance at the DCU Center was 4,602 and totaled 184,083. After a decline in attendance during the 2009-2010 (3,672 average home attendance), the Sharks made a steady increase in attendance over the next three season. However, between the 2013-2014 season and the current season, the numbers have once again declined. Last season, the average home attendance was only 3,958,” reported GoLocal.

The Shark’s attendance was poor and in comparison to Providence, the attendance was simply dismal. The Dunkin’ Donuts Center is home to the Providence Bruins and the fellow AHL franchise on average had twice the per game attendance versus the Sharks. As an example, the Bruins averaged over 8,100 in the 2013-2014 season and the Sharks averaged just over 3,900. Amnd, the following season the difference in attendance was even greater — the Bruins averaged over 8,300 and the Sharks dropped to about 3,800.

Before the Sharks, Worcester was home to another AHL franchise, the Worcester Ice Cats — the affiliate of the of the St. Louis Blues. Starting in the 1994-95 season — the Worcester Ice Cats began playing in Worcester — both the team’s first year in Worcester and their final season in Worcester the team played without an affiliation.

For ten years the IceCats played under the Blues' logo. The team was historically in the bottom half of the league for attendance and new owners moved the team to Peoria, IL for the 2005-2006 season.

Another high profile minor league sports failure was the Worcester Tornadoes. Worcester's minor league baseball team made more headlines off the field than on the field in 2012.

Jose Canseco brought some buzz to the franchise, but his tenure was short-lived. Then the lawsuits started to roll in. The Hilton Garden Inn on Major Taylor Blvd., Canseco and others filed suit against the team's owner Todd Breighner, alleging that he failed to pay them.

The ordeal culminated when the club's offices on Main Street were visited by movers, who removed furniture and personal items after the staff had been locked out by a constable, who delivered paperwork notifying the staff that the franchise was in the process of being held due to the pending lawsuit.

The Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball subsequently terminated the Tornadoes' membership in the league, due in large part to the numerous lawsuits it faced.

When Canseco signed with the Tornadoes, the expected circus came with him. Outlets from across the state, and beyond, crowded into Ritual on Main St. to catch a glimpse of the still-hulking slugger as he put on a Tornado jersey for the first time. Canseco was all smiles during his introduction, but never answered, at least to anyone’s satisfaction, the question that proved to be the proverbial elephant in the room.

What the heck was he doing there?

“People have addictions and vices, and I think my addiction is baseball,” Canseco told GoLocalWorcester that day. “It makes me feel young, it’s what I love doing and it’s where I belong. I think on my tombstone, I don’t even want them to put my name. Just ‘baseball player.’”

As the Sharks, IceCats, and Tornadoes all moved or disbanded, they have been replaced, but by much lower level teams. The hockey team now playing in the DCU is the Worcester Railers of the East Coast Hockey League, a step down from the AHL. The team reports attendance for the 2017-18 season of 4,393.

The biggest success in Worcester sports maybe the Worcester Bravehearts who play in the college league — Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) — a similar league as the one Newport's Gulls that play in.

