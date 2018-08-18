Worcester Chamber Celebrates PawSox Move to Worcester

The Worcester Chamber of Commerce released a statement in support of the Pawtucket Red Sox move to Worcester.

As GoLocalProv reported, the Pawtucket Red Sox signed a letter of intent to move to Worcester for the 2021 baseball season.

Read the Statement Below:

Today, the City of Worcester signed a letter of intent with the Triple AAA baseball team, the Pawtucket Red Sox, to have the team begin their 2021 baseball season here in Worcester. The letter of intent will require City Council approval in the coming weeks. This is a significant milestone, in that the proposal will not only involve the construction of a new ballpark, but a major redevelopment of the long vacant Wyman-Gordon site into a mixed-use district. Together the ballpark and redevelopment will create new jobs, tax base expansion and tens of thousands of new visitors to the City annually. Moreover, the redevelopment of the Wyman-Gordon site and Kelley Square area will lead to a plan and design that will knit together the Canal District, Vernon Hill, Green Island, Main South, and lower Chandler and Madison Street neighborhoods of Worcester.

City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. and his team deserve enormous credit for their diligent work in reaching this milestone at the request of the Mayor Joseph M. Petty and the City Council. Many individuals and organizations assisted in this several year process. Kudos to the Canal District Alliance for their impactful postcard campaign which created such a positive impression of Worcester on the Paw Sox leadership. Additionally, the support and advocacy of Lieutenant Governor Polito was key to this effort as well. The Chamber and many of our member businesses stepped up to make the case that the growing momentum here in Worcester and Central Mass is something that the team should be part of for decades to come. Also, the developer involved in this project, Denis Dowdle of Madison Properties, and a Chamber member, has a successful track record both in Worcester and statewide on projects of this scale. Lastly, Larry Lucchino and his team are to be commended for the time and attention they have spent in Worcester and Central Mass over the past year. They have listened and learned and gotten to know people, businesses, organizations, and leaders that make Worcester and Central Mass such a special place. They have taken the time to build a foundation for a successful long-term partnership.

As previously stated, this letter of intent is an important milestone, but additional work and approvals are still required for the 2021 season. In the meantime, we will continue to root for our Future Collegiate Baseball League Team, the Worcester Bravehearts and congratulate the players, staff, and Creedon Family on another Championship season.

Owners' Error Starting from nearly day one, the new ownership group of the Pawtucket Red Sox -- a collection of some of America's most wealthy businessmen -- saw their investment in the team as a "gift" to Rhode Islanders and that their vision of a mega-stadium in Providence was a windfall. The ownership group's early strategy was to demand more than $140 million in subsidies and tax breaks and that led to strong public backlash. The ownership group -- with a collective net worth of $6 to $8 billion, later blamed the late Jim Skeffington for the misstep, but the collection of owners all thought that for a small investment in the PawSox -- $2 million to $3 million per owner, reportedly, the windfall potential was tremendous -- and all financed by taxpayers. Raimondo's Flip Flop As the Providence proposal took on water Governor Gina Raimondo reversed field and went from supporter to opponent on the financing structure. Raimondo, who had once chided critics about complaining about the move from Pawtucket to Providence, flipped on the ownership group and ultimately opposed the Providence financing deal. The implications were two-fold. First, it raised questions with owners about who to negotiate with and how to negotiate with Rhode Island's government in good faith. Second, it did tremendous damage to her already strained relationship with Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello. Her change left him the last official holding the political hot potato. Lucchino's Demands After Jim Skeffington's death, former Boston Red Sox top executive Larry Lucchino took over the ownership effort to site a new stadium. Lucchino, who had built stadiums in Baltimore and San Diego for major league franchises, had a formula. While his ownership group in Boston had failed to build a new Fenway Park in Boston due to public opposition, Lucchino put forth a series of demands and, more so than any factor, lead to the team's stadium efforts failure. First, he would not wait until after the 2018 election. Second, he refused to have the owners take on the final financial backstop. Third, he refused to acknowledge that times had changed — that minor league baseball's popularity which peaked in the 1990s was long past. Public Support — No Millions for Billionaires At the end of the day, Rhode Islanders, by an overwhelming majority did not want to invest taxpayer dollars in a public stadium. According to two GoLocal polls conducted by Harvard's John Della Volpe which asked, "The Rhode Island General Assembly is in the process of negotiating a $40 million public financing deal with the Pawtucket Red Sox for a new stadium, hoping to bring a vote before the House and Senate this summer. In general, do you favor or oppose the use of public funds to help finance a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox?" Net: Favor 33% Strongly favor 13% Somewhat favor 21% Net: Oppose 59% Somewhat oppose 21% Strongly oppose 38% Don't know 8% Lack of Functional Leadership In the end, the dysfunctional relationship between Raimondo, Mattiello, and Ruggerio doomed a viable solution — maybe from the beginning. Instead of a united front by the three top political leaders, the owners got greedy and tried to manipulate the division of the state's Democratic leaders. Democrats Raimondo, Mattiello and Ruggerio are as aligned as Iraqi ethnic groups Kurds, Sunnis and Shias. Yes, they are all Democrats, but their trust and ability to co-govern often fails. "Trust and reliability are the key ingredients in any public-private deal. Polls show about 60% of Rhode Islanders opposed the project which reflected in part a lack of trust in elected officials. The owners grew not to trust Rhode Island pols because of the way the process and negation unfolded at the State House," Gary Sasse of the Hassenfeld Institute tells GoLocalProv.

















