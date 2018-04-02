WJAR-10/Sinclair Controversy Blows Up — Morning Joe Criticizes and Trump Defends Company

The controversy over the pro-Trump scripted news promotion read in Providence on air by Frank Coletta and Alison Bologna and other Sinclair Broadcasting news staff across the country has dominated the media and the White House on Monday.

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" political talk show focused on the revelations of the pro-Trump script being read across the country. Sinclair owns 200 stations across the United States.

Mika Brzezinski, co-host of Morning Joe, said the journalists had a responsibility not to be a part of the scripted messaging.

New York Times political reporter Nicholas Confessore also criticized Sinclair and the on-air reporters.

But just as "Morning Joe" was ending at 9:00 AM, President Donald Trump was gearing up to defend Sinclair and to rip NBC and CNN.

Trump's Morning Tweet Defends Sinclair

So funny to watch Fake News Networks, among the most dishonest groups of people I have ever dealt with, criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased. Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

GoLocal reported early on Monday morning:

Media experts across the country are voicing horror about WJAR’s parent company — Sinclair Broadcasting — having its news anchors and reporters across the country voiceover a corporate message that sounds much like language often used by President Donald Trump.

In Providence, this carefully crafted message was read in the Rhode Island market by WJAR’s Frank Coletta and Alison Bologna.

Sinclair, who owns 200 local stations across the country has close tied to the to Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. As reported in December of 2016, “Politico is reporting that Sinclair Broadcasting made a deal with the Trump campaign for better access. This is not the first time that WJAR's parent company has been tied to pushing a conservative agenda. 'Kushner said the agreement with Sinclair, which owns television stations across the country in many swing states and often packages news for their affiliates to run, gave them more access to Trump and the campaign, according to six people who heard his remarks,” reported Politico, of remarks made by Trump's son-in-law, who is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka."

The disclosure of Sinclair’s mandate scripting was first unveiled by CNN and the above video was created by Deadspin. Here is how news organizations and media experts reacted to the disclosure of the "pro-Trump" Sinclair mandate.

