White House’s Spicer: Norwegian Air Expansion is Pro-Jobs, Providence Expansion Pending

As reported by GoLocal earlier today , the fate Norwegian Airline’s expansion to Providence may rest in the hands of President Donald Trump. The very issue was a focal point at the daily White House briefing with reporters.

Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary addressed the issue of Norwegian’s expansion in America and inferred that the White House saw that the airline's growth in America created significant jobs.

John Gizzi, Newsmax's chief political columnist and White House Correspondence, asked Spicer about a scheduled meeting in the White House between domestic airline executives and the President. U.S. Airline executives have been trying to block the lower cost carrier. Fares for flights from Providence to Ireland are expected to begin at $69 each way, and, if not blocked, will start service this summer.

For Rhode Island’s economy and local jobs, the addition of Norwegian to the Providence market is a game changer according to local tourism officials.

Spicer said at the briefing, “On the case of Norwegian, my understanding, if I’m correct, that there is a deal in which they’re having 50 percent of the crews and the pilots are American-based. They’re flying Boeing planes. There is a huge economic interest that America has in that deal right now. I don’t want to get ahead of the President on that. But just to be clear, I mean, when you’re talking about U.S. jobs, both in terms of the people who are serving those planes and the person who’s building those planes. That’s a very big difference.”

Calls to the Secretary's office at United States Department of Transportation were referred to the White House.

Q Thank you, Sean. On Thursday, weather permitting, the President is going to meet with airline executives from throughout the country. Two complaints from airline executives, as well as the Pilots Association, have been, one, that Norwegian Airlines got a special advantage, a foreign carrier permit from the Obama administration, and also that the airlines of the Arab Emirates are state-subsidized, and both cases are violations of the Blue Skies Act between the U.S. and the EU. Is this something he’s going to address? And is he considering upending President Obama’s foreign carrier permit?

MR. SPICER: Well, again, that will be something that -- that will be decided when they meet, what they’ll talk about. Obviously, the President is going to want to talk about economic growth and job creation, how he’s enacting orders to make sure the country is safe.

