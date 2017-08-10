Wall Street Journal Tech Superstar Mossberg on LIVE Thursday for #BIF2017 Summit Storyteller Series

On Thursday, GoLocalProv will feature pioneering tech columnist (and Rhode Island native) Walt Mossberg at 4 p.m on GoLocal LIVE, as part of the #BIF2017 Summit Storyteller Series.

Mossberg, who recently announced his retirement, wrote his column at the Wall Street Journal through the lens of "what does technology mean to the consumer" -- and built relationships with the industry's biggest players including Steve Jobs and Bill Gates who routinely sought him out for advice

His "D-Conference" attracted every tech CEO, including Jobs and Gates. With the iPhone just turning 10 -- Mossberg had a unique perspective to its world changing impact.

About the Summit, Storyteller Series

Mossberg is the second featured speaker in the #BIF2017 Summit Storyteller Series.

Fast Company co-founder Alan Webber, who is speaking at the Summit, was the first guest appearance on GoLocal in the series.

BIF's 2017 Summit will be held September 13 and 14, 2017 at Trinity Rep in Providence and feature many of the top thinkers and innovators in the world.



