Wall Street Journal Tech Superstar Mossberg on LIVE Thursday for #BIF2017 Summit Storyteller Series
Thursday, August 10, 2017
Mossberg, who recently announced his retirement, wrote his column at the Wall Street Journal through the lens of "what does technology mean to the consumer" -- and built relationships with the industry's biggest players including Steve Jobs and Bill Gates who routinely sought him out for advice
His "D-Conference" attracted every tech CEO, including Jobs and Gates. With the iPhone just turning 10 -- Mossberg had a unique perspective to its world changing impact.
About the Summit, Storyteller Series
Mossberg is the second featured speaker in the #BIF2017 Summit Storyteller Series.
Fast Company co-founder Alan Webber, who is speaking at the Summit, was the first guest appearance on GoLocal in the series.
BIF's 2017 Summit will be held September 13 and 14, 2017 at Trinity Rep in Providence and feature many of the top thinkers and innovators in the world.
