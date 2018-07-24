VIDEO: Is this the Best House You Could Ever Buy for $2.188 Million

Looking for the best buy in New England? This Worcester mansion is a bargain at an asking price of just $2.188 million.

Here is the realtor's description, but the video tells the story.

Enter into a world of luxury and style. Nestled in Worcester s Westwood Hills, this five bedroom chateau was built with the grandeur and French influences of the early 18th century Rococo style. Sited on over 21,000 square feet of lush, manicured grounds this expansive home boasts a central locale with rich history and modern conveniences. The first floor is architecturally designed to guide guests through three eras, King Louis XIV through King Louis XVI with gold leaf trim, Swarovski crystal chandeliers and a library modeled closely after King Louis XVI s personal library, featuring a magnificent fireplace and spiral staircase to the master suite. The second and third floors offer five bedrooms including a two-room master suite with en-suite bath and two guest suites on the third floor, each with their own bath.

Other highlights include a finished lower level with spa and indoor lap pool, an oversized terrace off the kitchen and a three-car, direct access garage with elevator.

