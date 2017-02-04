VIDEO: Molly O’Brien and Dante Bellini Talk About the Buzz of Super Bowl Ads

Tapping into the political divide, socially economical topics or straight crude humor, 2017 Super Bowl ads are made to make you talk, and it’s big money to play on advertising's biggest stage.

Advertising expert Dante Bellini, Executive Vice President of RDW, says companies are tapping into today’s social climate, “We’re going to see a lot of ads that are reflecting what’s going on in our society right now.”

Bellini says the money doesn't stop at paying for advertising the air time either, it’s a marketing campaign, “A lot of the advertisers that are in the game are spending between five and six million dollars for the ad time itself, but they’re spending another five to ten million for production.”

He also spoke about advertisers and a new phenomenon of marketing the commercials, “The whole effort is to get the social buzz going after the game. So being on the social platforms is nearly as important if not more important than being in the game.”

Bellini says the key to that strategy is social media, “Social is an absolute imperative for companies. They are treating it like movie premiers. I think you are going to see successful ones keep investing in both platforms.”

More insight on 2017 Super Bowl Ads with Dante Bellini, RDW Group

Related Slideshow: 2017 Super Bowl Commercials

Prev Next Budweiser: Born the Hard Way Prev Next Febreze: Halftime #Bathroombreak Prev Next Doritos Prev Next Pepsi: Joe Flacco Saves Super Bowl 'Party Poopers' Prev Next Victoria's Secret Prev Next Mr. Clean: Cleaner of Your Dreams Prev Next Heinz Ketchup Prev Next Mercedes Prev Next Squarespace "John Malkovich" Prev Next KFC Prev Next iPhone Prev Next Snickers Prev Next Ford: Go Further Prev Next AT&T Prev Next McDonalds Prev Next Buick Prev Next T Mobile Prev Next Kia Prev Next Lexus Prev Next GoDaddy Prev Next Mountain Dew Prev Next Wix.com Prev Next Sprint Prev Next Yellow Tail Wine Prev





























































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.