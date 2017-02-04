Welcome! Login | Register
 

VIDEO: Molly O’Brien and Dante Bellini Talk About the Buzz of Super Bowl Ads

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Lifestyle Editor, Molly O'Brien

 

Molly O'Brien and RDW's Dante Bellini

Tapping into the political divide, socially economical topics or straight crude humor, 2017 Super Bowl ads are made to make you talk, and it’s big money to play on advertising's biggest stage. 

Advertising expert Dante Bellini, Executive Vice President of RDW, says companies are tapping into today’s social climate, “We’re going to see a lot of ads that are reflecting what’s going on in our society right now.”

Bellini says the money doesn't stop at paying for advertising the air time either, it’s a marketing campaign, “A lot of the advertisers that are in the game are spending between five and six million dollars for the ad time itself, but they’re spending another five to ten million for production.” 

He also spoke about advertisers and a new phenomenon of marketing the commercials, “The whole effort is to get the social buzz going after the game. So being on the social platforms is nearly as important if not more important than being in the game.”

Bellini says the key to that strategy is social media, “Social is an absolute imperative for companies. They are treating it like movie premiers. I think you are going to see successful ones keep investing in both platforms.”

More insight on 2017 Super Bowl Ads with Dante Bellini, RDW Group

 

 

