United Way of RI Announces New Hire, Staff Promotions

United Way of Rhode Island (UWRI) announced the addition of a new member to its Community Investment team, along with the promotions of three staff members.

Mavis Nimoh has joined UWRI as Senior Project Manager of Expanded Learning, while promotions include Jason Boulay being named Project Manager of Digital Media Marketing; Sandy Connor assuming the role of Director of Communications and Creative Services, and Courtney Smith becoming the Director of 2-1-1 in Rhode Island.

Nimoh Joins UWRI

Having joined UWRI as Senior Project Manager of Expanded Learning, Nimoh is responsible for overseeing the organization’s work in the areas of afterschool and summer learning, and supporting the expansion of out-of-school time learning opportunities for youth throughout the state.

She is also the new lead of UWRI’s Afterschool Leadership Circle and will manage a portfolio of out-of-school time grants awarded to help improve youth educational outcomes in Rhode Island.

Prior to joining UWRI, Mavis led CGSC Partners, a management and leadership development consulting firm that provided strategic direction and training for all administrators, faculty, and staff in Pennsylvania’s 14th largest school district.

She was also former Secretary of Pennsylvania’s Board of Pardons and Executive Director of the Dauphin County Department of Drug and Alcohol Services.

Nimoh, who resides in Pawtucket, holds a BA in political science from the University of Rhode Island and a Master of Public Administration from Penn State University.

Boulay Promoted to Project Manager

Boulay has been promoted to Project Manager of Digital Media Marketing following two years as Communications Coordinator.

He now oversees the planning and implementation of the organization’s digital communications plan, which includes managing content flow, the website, and all social media engagement.

Boulay currently lives in Cranston with his wife, Melissa, and their three sons.

He is a graduate of Bryant University with a BA in communications, and an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan.

Connor Promoted to Director of Communications

Connor has been promoted to Director of Communications and Creative Services.

She will oversee the UWRI brand and all related collateral, manages print, digital and video projects, and collaborates across departments to meet organizational communications needs.

Connor holds a BFA in studio art from the University of Rhode Island and an MA in holistic leadership from Salve Regina University.

She is a resident of Providence.

