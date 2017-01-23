United Way of RI Announces 20 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Sites

United Way of Rhode Island (UWRI) announced 20 organizations that will serve as 2017 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites. The 20 organizations were awarded funds through the UWRI’s most recent three-year VITA grant process, and each site is trained and certified by the IRS.

Each site is staffed by trained volunteers who make sure that individuals who are eligible access important tax credits like Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.

The sites will start offering services during the week of January 23, 2017, with locations offering assistance in both English and Spanish.

Returns may also be filed electronically to speed up the return of refunds.

The following sites will operate as Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Sites:

Rhode Island Community Action Program Association

Community Action Partnership of Providence

Community Care Alliance

Comprehensive Community Action Program

East Bay Community Action Program (Upper and Lower East Bay locations)

South County Community Action

Tri-Town Community Action Agency

Westbay Community Action Partnership

· Providence VITA Coalition

Capital City Community Center

Center for Southeast Asians

Federal Hill House

Genesis Center

ONE Neighborhood Builders

OpenDoors

Providence Housing Authority

Providence Spanish 7th Day Adventist Church

Connecting for Children & Families (Woonsocket)

Progreso Latino (Central Falls)

Westerly Library

Westerly W.A.R.M. Center

Woodlawn CDC (Pawtucket)

