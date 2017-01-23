United Way of RI Announces 20 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Sites
Monday, January 23, 2017
Each site is staffed by trained volunteers who make sure that individuals who are eligible access important tax credits like Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.
The sites will start offering services during the week of January 23, 2017, with locations offering assistance in both English and Spanish.
Returns may also be filed electronically to speed up the return of refunds.
The following sites will operate as Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Sites:
Rhode Island Community Action Program Association
- Community Action Partnership of Providence
- Community Care Alliance
- Comprehensive Community Action Program
- East Bay Community Action Program (Upper and Lower East Bay locations)
- South County Community Action
- Tri-Town Community Action Agency
- Westbay Community Action Partnership
· Providence VITA Coalition
- Capital City Community Center
- Center for Southeast Asians
- Federal Hill House
- Genesis Center
- ONE Neighborhood Builders
- OpenDoors
- Providence Housing Authority
- Providence Spanish 7th Day Adventist Church
- Connecting for Children & Families (Woonsocket)
- Progreso Latino (Central Falls)
- Westerly Library
- Westerly W.A.R.M. Center
- Woodlawn CDC (Pawtucket)
