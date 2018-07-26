UNFI to Acquire Supervalu for $2.9 Billion

UNFI has been a large supplier to Whole Foods and that relationship was in change since Whole Foods was purchased by Amazon.

"This transaction accelerates UNFI's "Build out the Store" growth strategy by immediately enhancing our product range, equipping us to bring an attractive, comprehensive product portfolio to an expanded universe of customers. Combining our leading position in natural and organic foods with SUPERVALU's presence in fast-turning products makes us the partner of choice for a broader range of customers. Together, we can provide our "better for you" products as well as other high-growth segments, improving customers' competitive advantages in a dynamic marketplace. These benefits, plus our increased efficiency and productivity, will enable us to create value for our shareholders, enhance opportunities for our suppliers, provide a broader assortment for our customers and create new prospects for our associates over the long term,” said Steve Spinner, UNFI's Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman.

The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is subject to antitrust approvals, SUPERVALU shareholder approval, and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2018.

Mark Gross, SUPERVALU's Chief Executive Officer "The combination of UNFI and SUPERVALU provides a substantial premium and delivers certainty of value to our stockholders, meaningful benefits to our customers, expanded opportunities for our employees, and the ability for us and our vendors to efficiently serve a varied customer base. We have been executing an ambitious strategic transformation for over two years. We believe that this transaction is the best and natural next step for our stockholders, customers, and employees. I am very proud of the unwavering commitment and focus of our employees in driving our strategic transformation and serving our customers. I am confident that, together, SUPERVALU and UNFI will be well positioned to succeed – and to help our customers succeed – in today's grocery landscape."

The Deal

Spinner will lead the combined entity. Sean Griffin, UNFI Chief Operating Officer, will lead the SUPERVALU integration efforts, post close and lead an integration committee comprised of executives from both companies to drive the implementation of best practices from each company and the delivery of important synergies and a rapid and smooth integration.

According to UNFI, the deal has the following strategic and financial benefits:

Diversifies customer base: The transaction will greatly expand UNFI's customer base and exposure across channels, including those where demand for "better for you" products is increasing and UNFI is under-represented. It will also unlock new opportunities through a comprehensive product portfolio.

Enables cross-selling opportunities: UNFI will benefit from its ability to deliver comprehensive and expanded offerings, including the addition of high-growth perimeter categories such as meat and produce to UNFI's natural and organic products.

Expands market reach and scale: The wider geographic reach and greater scale of the combined entity is expected to increase efficiencies and effectiveness.

Enhances technology, capacity and systems: The combined entity plans to leverage scalable systems to streamline its processes, more efficiently meet the needs of its customers and reduce future capital expenditures.

Delivers significant synergies: Through this combination, UNFI will be positioned to realize run-rate cost synergies of more than $175 million by year 3.

Accelerating growth: After year one, the transaction is projected to be accretive to Adjusted EPS in year 1 with double-digit Adjusted EPS growth after year 1, excluding one-time costs.

