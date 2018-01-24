Top RI Business Leader Cheryl Snead Dies at 59

Cheryl Snead, CEO of Banneker Industries has died. Snead has been one of RI's tops business leaders and a member of numerous business on government boards. She was 59-years-old.

According to a report in Providence Business News her death was tied to complications to a recent surgery.

According to official bio:

Cheryl W. Snead is the President, Chief Executive Officer and Facilities Security Officer of Banneker Industries, Inc. a world-class provider of Supply Chain Management solutions including logistics headquartered in North Smithfield, Rhode Island with operations across the United States.

Ms. Snead received her undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts. She worked for General Electric (GE) honing her engineering and management skills before earning a master’s degree in business from Purdue University. Later, she managed the machine shop operations of a small, minority-owned firm in R.I. before starting Banneker Industries, in 1991. Ms. Snead received an honorary Doctor of Business Administration degree from Bryant University in May 2006. She is also a green belt Six Sigma Specialist.

Banneker Industries, Inc. and Ms. Snead have received numerous awards, both for business accomplishments and ongoing civic work. In 2014 she was inducted into the Women’s Business Enterprise Hall of Fame. In 2009 she was named a “Women’s Business Enterprise Star” by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the New England Businesswomen of the Year by Bryant University’s Women’s Summit. Banneker Industries has been featured nationally in Inc., MBE, Essence, Black Enterprise and ARMY magazines. Banneker Industries was named the “National Subcontractor of the Year” by the U.S. Small Business Administration in 2008.

Ms. Snead currently serves on the Federal Reserve Advisory Board in Boston and is also the Lead Director for Amica Insurance, nationally recognized for home, auto and life insurance. She is an immediate past Director of Bank Rhode Island. Ms. Snead also shares her expertise with non-profits as Vice Chair for the Bryant University Board of Trustees, Vice Chair of the WBENC Women’s Enterprise Forum and serves on the WBENC Board of Directors. Her community activities include serving as a charter member and officer of the Greater Providence RI Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. Ms. Snead is a passionate, motivational speaker advocating youth, minority and women empowerment.

