Top Global Leaders on Blockchain Coming to RI for Summit

Nearly 100 of the top executives and innovators in the emerging blockchain and cyber currency industries are coming to Rhode Island to attend the 2018 Rhode Island Blockchain Summit this week.

Steven Nerayoff, CEO & Founder of Alchemist, tells GoLocal, "It has been a pleasure getting to know Governor [Gina] Raimondo and all of the good people in the Ocean State. I think this is a unique and historic opportunity for both Rhode Island and the blockchain industry to work together and create an environment the will propel the industry and the State of Rhode Island to an unprecedented level of success.”

The event is the first of its kind in Rhode Island. Technologists, investors, and entrepreneurs are coming to the state from Europe, Asia and across the United States for the event which is being held in both Providence and Newport. Some of the notables attending include Richard Schaeffer - former NYMEX Chairman; Adam Lindemann and Daniel Long from Artblx; and Brian Kelly, Founder & CEO, BKCM LLC, and a regular CNBC Fast Money.

“We’re excited that Rhode Island is hosting this important gathering. As the home of the lively experiment and a pioneer of the industrial revolution, Rhode Island has a proud tradition of innovation. Our state is the ideal place in which to craft a compelling vision for the blockchain economy and to create a healthy ecosystem for blockchain ventures,” said Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor. Both Pryor, Raimondo, and Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello are schedule to address the attendees at the invitation-only event.

"As a serial entrepreneur, it has always been my mission to help create a business-friendly climate and world-class technology infrastructure to attract innovative companies to our great state,” said David Paolo, Founder and CEO of G Media Studios.

“It is great to see RI recognized as a state that has the potential to not only be a major hub for its industry, but also as a place where tech firms can be successful in the future. I am thankful to Governor Raimondo, Stefan Pryor and to everyone on their staff for seizing the opportunity to bring a growth industry and thousands of jobs to Rhode Island," said Paolo.

Blockchain technology is transforming all forms of business. This week alone, major tech companies, professional sports, and media companies all announced major initiatives.

Earlier this week, “Google announced a partnership with the New York-based startup Digital Asset, which makes tools to build blockchain-based apps. The partnership adds to one Google already has with BlockApps, another startup that helps people make decentralized apps, which announced the collaboration last Wednesday on Twitter,” according to the Verge.

On Tuesday, Irish Tech News reported, “A London-based micro-financing tech start-up company known as SportyCo is incorporating blockchain technology for supporting its clients. It has launched the SportyCo Professional Fund and the Smart Manager Platform.

These will enable complex smart investment contracts, various types of detailed sponsorship smart contracts as well as donations where another sports organization, a club, or an athlete will provide a deal for a long period of time for a share of other streams of revenue or the future income in exchange for a capital investment ahead of time.”

Even journalism start-ups are trying to tap blockchain technology. “A start-up called Civil Media has an ambitious plan to save journalism using blockchain technology and cryptoeconomics. After assembling 13 start-up newsrooms to kick things off, Civil announced last week it will launch its cryptocurrency on Aug. 13, followed by its blockchain-based publishing protocol about a week later,” reports CNBC.

The growth of the industry is daunting. in South Korea, the government unveiled a national blockchain strategy through which it will invest more than $200 billion into 100 blockchain companies and instructing 10,000 industry professionals, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Forbes says the ten industries most likely to be disputed via blockchain technology are banking, healthcare, politics, real estate, legal, security government, rentals and ride shares, charities and education — it might have been easier to list what won’t be disrupted.

The event is being hosted by G Media, Alchemist, Paolino Properties, and GoLocalProv in conjunction with RI Commerce Corporation.

