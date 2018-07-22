Top Advertising Executive and Former Top Political Aide Mike Doyle Dies

One of Rhode Island’s top advertising executives Mike Doyle died on Sunday. He and fellow partners Phil Rivers and Tom Walsh founded and built the RDW Group into the largest independent advertising and political relations firms in New England.

Doyle was known as a brilliant business person. At the height of the agency’s success, RDW had over 120 employees and had offices throughout New England including Boston, Worcester, and its headquarters in Providence.

The firm represented everything from Providence Place Mall to T.F. Green Airport, Amica insurance, New England Coffee, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island.

"Mike Doyle was a brilliant, fierce, funny and special person who relished battling through tough situations and celebrating victory with spirit and delight! I had a unique place alongside him for many of those victories and a few tough defeats," said long-time partner Phil Rivers.

"I wouldn’t trade those times for anything. We ended our business life on a high but our friendship thankfully remained. I will miss him dearly," said Rivers.

Doyle's Political Days

Prior to founding RDW Group, Doyle served as a top aide for then-Governor Edward DiPrete and later was a close advisor to Governor Bruce Sundlun.

"Mike was the quintessential Irishman - larger than life and always ready with a story or a quip. I will always be appreciative of the advice and guidance he gave me throughout my career, which he provided so generously. Truly one of a kind. He will be sorely missed,” said Nanci Martin, who served as DiPrete's press secretary in the 1980's.

“Mike Doyle was a builder. He knew how to create things. He had a rough side, but was one of those people who quietly helped a lot of people," said Josh Fenton, a former partner of Doyle at RDW Group and CEO and Co-Founder of GoLocal24.

Doyle was a driving force behind the building of the Providence Place Mall and T.F. Green Airport. Both had little public support when Doyle was brought on to build the projects.

Doyle’s death was announced by his daughter Martha Doyle Lindman who is a senior creative director at RDW.

DEVELOPING

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.