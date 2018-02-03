The 2018 Super Bowl Commercials
Saturday, February 03, 2018
This year's ads cost a little more than $5 million per 30-second spot.
See the 2018 Super Bowl Commercials in the Slideshow Below
Year after year, companies spend millions of dollars on ads featuring incredible stunts and celebrities like Morgan Freeman, Chris Pratt, and Peyton Manning.
Super Bowl commercials are one of the major reasons why the entire country tunes in, whether they are fans of one of the teams or not. Some may not even be fans of football, but they tune in for the commercials.
The commercials are also a big reason why viewers stay on their couch during breaks in the action, they just can not bare to miss a good commercial.
Here is a look at the 2018 Super Bowl commercials.
Related Slideshow: 2018 Super Bowl Commercials
