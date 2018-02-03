Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

The 2018 Super Bowl Commercials

Saturday, February 03, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Kia

One of the best parts of the Super Bowl are the commercials. This year's theme may be political.

This year's ads cost a little more than $5 million per 30-second spot.

See the 2018 Super Bowl Commercials in the Slideshow Below

Year after year, companies spend millions of dollars on ads featuring incredible stunts and celebrities like Morgan Freeman, Chris Pratt, and Peyton Manning.

Super Bowl commercials are one of the major reasons why the entire country tunes in, whether they are fans of one of the teams or not. Some may not even be fans of football, but they tune in for the commercials. 

The commercials are also a big reason why viewers stay on their couch during breaks in the action, they just can not bare to miss a good commercial. 

Here is a look at the 2018 Super Bowl commercials. 

See the 2018 Super Bowl Commercials in the Slideshow Below

 

Related Slideshow: 2018 Super Bowl Commercials

Prev Next

Budweiser

Prev Next

Mountain Dew

Prev Next

M&M's

Prev Next

Amazon

Prev Next

Groupon

Prev Next

Michelob Ultra

Prev Next

Doritos

Prev Next

Febreze

Prev Next

Kia

Prev Next

Pringles

Prev Next

Stella Artois

Prev Next

Concept

Prev Next

Blue Cow

Prev Next

Rokima Energy

Prev Next

Winter Olympics

Prev Next

Universal Orlando Resort

Prev Next

Tide

Prev Next

Sprint

Prev Next

The Voice

Prev Next

Bud Light

Prev Next

Pepsi

Prev Next

Lexus

Prev Next

Squarespace

Prev Next

Hyundai

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!