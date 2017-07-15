Welcome! Login | Register

Teamsters Go On Strike at Twin River - Other Unions Promise to Respect Picket Lines

Saturday, July 15, 2017

PHOTO: Teamsters Local 251 FB

The Teamsters are striking at Twin River and it may shut down the facility. Union officials claim that other unions have agreed to respect the Teamster picket line.

The Teamsters went on strike Friday and union officials have criticized Governor Gina Raimondo for her lack of action in the strike.

SEE TEAMSTERS' MATTHEW MAINI BELOW DISCUSSING THE STRIKE

“The governor needs to be standing with Rhode Island workers who are under attack,” said Matt Taibi, Teamsters Local 251 principal officer. “Our tax dollars should be used to create good jobs, not to subsidize employers who are attacking working families by cutting their health care.” Twin River had canceled contract negotiations scheduled for today where Teamsters Local 251 hoped to resolve the standoff with a fair contract that protects workers’ health care.”

“We deeply regret the decision by Teamsters Local 251 to strike effective at noon today.  We worked very hard and in good faith to reach an agreement over these last few weeks and it is unfortunate that the parties have not been able to achieve that to this point,” said Patti Doyle Spokeswoman for Twin River.

“Governor Gina Raimondo is granting Twin River and other gaming executives special access and speaking slots at the National Governors Association (NGA) Summer Meeting. Raimondo solicited tens of thousands of dollars in sponsorships from Twin River for the NGA meeting. According to GoLocalProv News, while the governor was negotiating special access and speaking engagements, her legislative team pushed a provision into the budget to shift millions of dollars from the state to Twin River and their gaming partner IGT,” said Taibi.

"Twin River Management Group (TRMG) has always been able to reach agreement with every union and bargaining unit we have negotiated with," said Doyle. “We will of course continue to negotiate in good faith with the union that represents our valet parking attendants in a sincere effort to explore if a viable agreement can be reached.  Reaching an accord and achieving labor peace remains our goal, as always."

 

 

