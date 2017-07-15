Teamsters Go On Strike at Twin River - Other Unions Promise to Respect Picket Lines
Saturday, July 15, 2017
The Teamsters went on strike Friday and union officials have criticized Governor Gina Raimondo for her lack of action in the strike.
SEE TEAMSTERS' MATTHEW MAINI BELOW DISCUSSING THE STRIKE
“The governor needs to be standing with Rhode Island workers who are under attack,” said Matt Taibi, Teamsters Local 251 principal officer. “Our tax dollars should be used to create good jobs, not to subsidize employers who are attacking working families by cutting their health care.” Twin River had canceled contract negotiations scheduled for today where Teamsters Local 251 hoped to resolve the standoff with a fair contract that protects workers’ health care.”
“We deeply regret the decision by Teamsters Local 251 to strike effective at noon today. We worked very hard and in good faith to reach an agreement over these last few weeks and it is unfortunate that the parties have not been able to achieve that to this point,” said Patti Doyle Spokeswoman for Twin River.
“Governor Gina Raimondo is granting Twin River and other gaming executives special access and speaking slots at the National Governors Association (NGA) Summer Meeting. Raimondo solicited tens of thousands of dollars in sponsorships from Twin River for the NGA meeting. According to GoLocalProv News, while the governor was negotiating special access and speaking engagements, her legislative team pushed a provision into the budget to shift millions of dollars from the state to Twin River and their gaming partner IGT,” said Taibi.
"Twin River Management Group (TRMG) has always been able to reach agreement with every union and bargaining unit we have negotiated with," said Doyle. “We will of course continue to negotiate in good faith with the union that represents our valet parking attendants in a sincere effort to explore if a viable agreement can be reached. Reaching an accord and achieving labor peace remains our goal, as always."
Related Slideshow: How Do Twin River Casino and Plainridge Park Casino Match Up?
With Plainridge Park Casino opening in Plainville, MA, GoLocal looked into how the new facility will measure up against Twin River Casino in Lincoln, RI.
Defintions:
1.) Payout Percentage: How much of each dollar spent is won back by a customer.
Number of Hotel Rooms
Twin River: None
Plaindridge Park: None
Neither Twin River or Plainridge Park currently offer hotel accomodations for their customers. Instead, they suggest to search for nearby options.
However, plans to build a hotel at Twin River were approved in March of 2015 by the RI House of Representatives. A date for when construction would be finalized has not been announced.
Number of Restaurants
Twin River: 2
Plaindridge Park: 2
While both facilties offer food court options, each has two prominent dining locations.
Doug Flutie's Sports Pub is the featured option at Plainridge Park, while Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse is a Twin River staple.
Year Established
Twin River: 2007
Plaindridge Park: 2015
Twin River's grounds were first established when Lincoln Downs was built in 1947. It officially became known as Twin River Casino in March of 2007.
The casino at Plainridge Park has just been finalized, but the facility first opened in 1999 as a racetrack.
Concerts
Twin River: Twin River Event Center
Plaindridge Park: Revolution 1776 Lounge
Twin River's 29,000 square foot venue will play host to Whitesnake on July 24 and Boz Scaggs on August 1.
The Revolution 1776 Lounge will welcome Thirty 6 Red on June 25, Bon Jersey on June 27, and Shattered on June 28.
