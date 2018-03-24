Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

T.F. Green Ranked 6th Best Airport in U.S. by Money Magazine

Saturday, March 24, 2018

GoLocalProv Business Team

 

Iftikhar Ahmad

T.F. Green Airport in Warwick has been named one of the best airports in the country.

According to Money Magazine’s list of top 15 airports in the country, T.F. Green was ranked 6th best.

The magazine noted T.F. Green had an on-time arrival rate of 82.35% and referenced the 11 restaurants located in the terminal.

“Here in Rhode Island and throughout the region, it is widely understood what a gem we have in T.F. Green Airport from a standpoint of access and convenience. We are extremely pleased with this acknowledgment and this ranking nationally,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, president, and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.

T.F. Green Airport now consists of 11 airlines allowing travelers to fly all over the world.

Most recently, Frontier Airlines announced that they would be adding a nonstop service to Myrtle Beach beginning on May 20.

See a List of Flights Below

The Rankings 

T.F. Green is ranked behind Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana, who ranks fifth.

T.F. Green is ranked ahead of Tampa International Airport in Florida who ranks seventh.

Portland International Jetport in Maine ranks 15th, while John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California is ranked as the best airport.

Th Method 

To rank the best airports, the magazine analyzed 80 of the nation’s top airports.

The magazine looked at many variables including those that reduce travel headaches.

They took into account customer experience scores from J.D. Power, reader reviews from Travel + Leisure, reviewed on-time arrival rates, security delays, and traveler amenities such as shops and restaurants.

 

Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - Updated March, 2018

Prev Next

Norwegian Air

Providence to Edinburgh 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air

Providence to Belfast 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Dublin 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Cork 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Shannon

Prev Next

Frontier

Providence to Denver 

Prev Next

Frontier

Providence to Orlando 

Prev Next

Frontier 

Providence to Charlotte, North Carolina

Prev Next

Frontier 

Providence to Fort Myers, Florida 

Prev Next

Frontier 

Providence to Miami, Florida 

Prev Next

Frontier 

Providence to New Orleans, Louisiana 

Prev Next

Frontier 

Providence to Tampa, Florida

Prev Next

Frontier 

Providence to Raleigh, North Carolina 

Prev Next

OneJet 

Providence to Pittsburgh 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​​

Providence to Guadeloupe 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​​

Providence to Martinique 

Prev Next

ALLEGIANT

Providence to Punta Gorda Airport 

Prev Next

ALLEGIANT

Providence to St. Pete-Clearwater

Prev Next

ALLEGIANT

Providence to Cincinnati

Prev Next

Norwegian 

Providence to Edinburgh 

Prev Next

Air Canada 

Providence to Toronto

Prev Next

Frontier Airlines 

Providence to Austin, Texas (Beginning April 2018)

Prev Next

Frontier Airlines 

Providence to Atlanta, Georgia (Beginning April 2018)

Prev Next

Azores Airlines 

Providence to Ponta Delgada, Azores (Runs on Fridays from June 8 Through September 28) 

Prev Next

Frontier Airlines 

Providence to Myrtle Beach (Beginning May 20, 2018)

Prev Next

Norwegian 

Providence to Dublin - Daily Service (Starting May 30, 2018)

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!