T.F. Green Ranked 6th Best Airport in U.S. by Money Magazine
Saturday, March 24, 2018
According to Money Magazine’s list of top 15 airports in the country, T.F. Green was ranked 6th best.
The magazine noted T.F. Green had an on-time arrival rate of 82.35% and referenced the 11 restaurants located in the terminal.
“Here in Rhode Island and throughout the region, it is widely understood what a gem we have in T.F. Green Airport from a standpoint of access and convenience. We are extremely pleased with this acknowledgment and this ranking nationally,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, president, and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.
T.F. Green Airport now consists of 11 airlines allowing travelers to fly all over the world.
Most recently, Frontier Airlines announced that they would be adding a nonstop service to Myrtle Beach beginning on May 20.
See a List of Flights Below
The Rankings
T.F. Green is ranked behind Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana, who ranks fifth.
T.F. Green is ranked ahead of Tampa International Airport in Florida who ranks seventh.
Portland International Jetport in Maine ranks 15th, while John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California is ranked as the best airport.
Th Method
To rank the best airports, the magazine analyzed 80 of the nation’s top airports.
The magazine looked at many variables including those that reduce travel headaches.
They took into account customer experience scores from J.D. Power, reader reviews from Travel + Leisure, reviewed on-time arrival rates, security delays, and traveler amenities such as shops and restaurants.
