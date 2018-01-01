Avoid the Brakes

While you obviously want to travel slowly in harsh weather, that doesn’t mean you should ride the breaks. According to AAA, slow and cautious accelerations and decelerations are best for winter driving.

"Accelerate and decelerate slowly,” AAA said. "Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads."