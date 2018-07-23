Smart Benefits: Summary Annual Reports Due Sept. 30

ERISA requires plan administrators to regularly provide plan participants information about their health benefit plans. And one of the documents that health plans with 100 or more plan participants at the beginning of a plan year must furnish is a Summary Annual Report.

Plan administrators must automatically give participants a copy of the report, which is a written narrative of the information contained in the Form 5500 files with the Department of Labor, including:

Name of the insurer

Total premiums paid

Value of plan assets at the beginning and end of the plan year

Amount of plan expenses

It is due to participants within nine months after the close of a plan year. That means, for most calendar year plans, the due date for the plan year 2017 report is September 30, 2018.

