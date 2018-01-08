Books are Wings

Pawtucket

Kids from low-income families, ethnic minority groups, and English- language learners are at the highest risk for lacking the fundamental tools that provide the basic building blocks for reading.

Books are Wings is trying to change that by providing FREE books. Help them out by making donation HERE.

At Books Are Wings Book Parties, kids read stories, discuss literature, spell their names and get FREE books to help their reading skills at home.

Books are Wings makes a difference by: