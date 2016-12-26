Welcome! Login | Register
 

Historic East Side Mansion of Murdered Dr. is Being Turned Into Suboxone Clinic—Historic East Side Mansion of Murdered Dr. is…

Moore: Conservatives Should Boycott WPRO Over DePetro Leaving—Moore: Conservatives Should Boycott WPRO over DePetro Leaving

Scoundrels: Chapter 2, Real Estate Is Not the Only Thing for Sale—Scoundrels: Chapter 2, Real Estate Is Not the…

Folk Legend Judy Collins’ Christmas Show at The Park Theatre!!—Folk Legend Judy Collins' Christmas Show at The…

Smart Benefits: Five Ways to Save on Prescription Drugs—Smart Benefits: Five Ways to Save on Prescription…

College Admissions: Top 10 College Admissions Websites—Bookmark all of these...

“The Sunday Political Brunch”—December 25, 2016—“The Sunday Political Brunch” -- December 25, 2016

DePetro Announces He is Leaving WPRO Show—DePetro Announces He Leaving WPRO Show

Top RI Progressives Blast Raimondo for Choice of DNC Chair and Corporate Subsidies—Top RI Progressives Blast Raimondo for Choice of…

Patriots Roll Jets 41-3 on Christmas Eve—Patriots Roll Jets 41-3 on Christmas Eve

 
 

Smart Benefits: Five Ways to Save on Prescription Drugs

Monday, December 26, 2016

Rob Calise, GoLocalProv Business/Health Expert

 

The rising costs of prescription drugs are straining family budgets. And according to a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation of over 1,200 adults nationally, affordability of these medications top the public’s list of priorities for the President and Congress. While consumers wait for change, they can lower their drug spending by taking advantage of a number of cost-saving opportunities, including: 

Shop around. Prices for drugs can vary widely between pharmacies. If a plan doesn’t have a preferred pharmacy, members should compare costs at multiple pharmacies.  Walmart and Target both offer $4 30-day generic refills for certain medications. For more options, there are a number of free online tools and apps like GoodRx and OneRx that compare prices for drugs in a certain geographic area.

Consider switching to a generic or other less expensive alternative. Consumers should ask their physician if they can try a generic version of prescription medication. According to the FDA, choosing generic over brand-name drugs generally saves shoppers as much as 80-85 percent. If a generic’s not available, patients should review their health plan’s prescription drug tiers and ask their doctor if they can switch to a clinically equivalent drug on a lower tiered formulary list. 

Split pills. Since many drugs cost about the same per pill, no matter the dosage, patients should ask their physician if they can shift to a prescription for half as many pills at double the strength. Then they simply need to use a pill splitter to cut the tablets in two.

Change to mail order for maintenance medications. For drugs taken on a regular basis, patients can get up to a three-month supply through mail order for a lower copay than they’d be responsible for at retail. 

Review insurance plan options. During open enrollment, consumers should compare options. Key things to consider are formulary lists so patients can determine whether their medications are covered and in what price tier as well as deductibles. For example, if a patient has to pay the full cost of high-priced medications until they meet their deductible, it may make sense to choose a plan with a higher monthly premium and a lower deductible.

Rob Calise is the Managing Director, Employee Benefits. of Cornerstone|Gencorp, where he helps clients control the costs of employee benefits by focusing on consumer driven strategies and on how to best utilize the tax savings tools the government provides. Rob serves as Chairman of the Board of United Benefit Advisors, and is a board member of the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of RI Broker Advisory Board, United HealthCare of New England Broker Advisory Board and Rhode Island Business Healthcare Advisors Council. He is also a member of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU), American Health Insurance Association (AHIA) and the Employers Council on Flexible Compensation (ECFC), as well as various human resource associations. Rob is a graduate of Bryant University with a BS in Finance.

 

Related Slideshow: Rhode Island Doctors Getting the Most Drug Company Money

Prev Next

#25

Doctor: Christopher Born

Specialty: Orthopaedic Trauma

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $83,353

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Stryker Corporation

Prev Next

#24

Doctor: Robert Marchand

Specialty: Orthopaedic Surgery

Location: Wakefield, RI

Amount Paid: $83,400

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Stryker Corporation and MAKO Surgical Corp

Prev Next

#23

Doctor: Jon Ruel

Specialty: Prosthodontics 

Location: Portsmouth, RI

Amount Paid: $85,412

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: BIomet 3i LLC

Prev Next

#22

Doctor: Edward Akelman

Specialty: Orthopaedic & Hand Surgery

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $86,978

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Prev Next

#21

Doctor: Samir Shah

Specialty: Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $88,840

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Takeda Pharmaceuticals America Inc and AbbVie Inc

Prev Next

#20

Doctor: Robert Bierwirth

Specialty: Internal Medicine & Gastroenterology

Location: Cranston, RI

Amount Paid: $92,107

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Janssen Products, LP

Prev Next

#19

Doctor: Stephen Chabot

Specialty: Neurology & Psychiatry

Location: Pawtucket, RI

Amount Paid: $94,892

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc.

Prev Next

#18

Doctor: Damian Dupuy

Specialty: Diagnostic Radiology

Location: East Providence,RI

Amount Paid: $96,840

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: BSD Medical Corporation

Prev Next

#17

Doctor: Joseph Renzulli

Specialty: Urology

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $101,000

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Algeta US LLC and Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc

Prev Next

#16

Doctor: Albert Marano

Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology

Location: Johnston, RI

Amount Paid: $105,000

Payments Exceeding $2,000 From: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and Biogen Idec Inc.

Prev Next

#15

Doctor: David Caldarella

Specialty: Primary Podiatric Medicine

Location: Pawtucket, RI

Amount Paid: $106,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Biomet Orthopedics LLC and Trilliant Surgical Ltd

Prev Next

#14

Doctor: J Easton

Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $117,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novartis Pharma AG, and Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

Prev Next

#13

Doctor: Paul Akerman

Specialty: Gastroenterology

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $121,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: CONMED Corporation, Spirus Medical LLC, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Covidien LP

Prev Next

#12

Doctor: Thomas Sepe

Specialty: Gastroenterology

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $131,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: CONMED Corporation

Prev Next

#11

Doctor: Anthony Mega

Specialty: Internal Medicine, Hematology & Oncology

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $133,000

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc

Prev Next

#10

Doctor: Russell Settipane

Specialty: Allergy & Immunology

Location:Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $133,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Mylan Specialty L.P

Prev Next

#9

Doctor: Jerrold Rosenberg

Specialty: Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $152,000

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: INSYS Therapeutics Inc 

Prev Next

#8

Doctor: Ellen Frankel

Specialty: Procedural Dermatology

Location: Cranston, RI

Amount Paid: $162,000

Payments Exceeding $3,000 From: AbbVie Inc and Merz North America Inc

Prev Next

#7

Doctor: Joseph Lowney

Specialty: Medicine, Gastroenterology

Location: Warwick, RI

Amount Paid: $172,000

Payments Exceeding $3,000 From: AbbVie Inc and Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc

Prev Next

#6

Doctor: Arnold-Peter Weiss

Specialty: Orthopaedic & Hand Surgery

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $173,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Medartis Inc and DePuy Synthes Products LLC

Prev Next

#5

Doctor: Christopher Digiovanni

Specialty: Foot and Ankle Surgery

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $212,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Extremity Medical and BioMimetic Therapeutics LLC

Prev Next

#4

Doctor: Andrew Green

Specialty: Sports Medicine

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $224,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Tornier Inc and Encore Medical LP 

Prev Next

#3

Doctor: Syed Rizvi

Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $242,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Biogen Idec Inc and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc

Prev Next

#2

Doctor: Michael Bradley

Specialty: Orthopaedic Surgery

Location: Wakefield, RI

Amount Paid: $261,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Arthrex Inc, Encore Medical LP, Arthrex Inc, 

Prev Next

#1

Doctor: Warren Ong

Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology

Location: Johnston, RI

Amount Paid: $304,000

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!