Smart Benefits: Five Ways to Save on Prescription Drugs
Monday, December 26, 2016
Shop around. Prices for drugs can vary widely between pharmacies. If a plan doesn’t have a preferred pharmacy, members should compare costs at multiple pharmacies. Walmart and Target both offer $4 30-day generic refills for certain medications. For more options, there are a number of free online tools and apps like GoodRx and OneRx that compare prices for drugs in a certain geographic area.
Consider switching to a generic or other less expensive alternative. Consumers should ask their physician if they can try a generic version of prescription medication. According to the FDA, choosing generic over brand-name drugs generally saves shoppers as much as 80-85 percent. If a generic’s not available, patients should review their health plan’s prescription drug tiers and ask their doctor if they can switch to a clinically equivalent drug on a lower tiered formulary list.
Split pills. Since many drugs cost about the same per pill, no matter the dosage, patients should ask their physician if they can shift to a prescription for half as many pills at double the strength. Then they simply need to use a pill splitter to cut the tablets in two.
Change to mail order for maintenance medications. For drugs taken on a regular basis, patients can get up to a three-month supply through mail order for a lower copay than they’d be responsible for at retail.
Review insurance plan options. During open enrollment, consumers should compare options. Key things to consider are formulary lists so patients can determine whether their medications are covered and in what price tier as well as deductibles. For example, if a patient has to pay the full cost of high-priced medications until they meet their deductible, it may make sense to choose a plan with a higher monthly premium and a lower deductible.
#25
Doctor: Christopher Born
Specialty: Orthopaedic Trauma
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $83,353
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Stryker Corporation
#24
Doctor: Robert Marchand
Specialty: Orthopaedic Surgery
Location: Wakefield, RI
Amount Paid: $83,400
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Stryker Corporation and MAKO Surgical Corp
#22
Doctor: Edward Akelman
Specialty: Orthopaedic & Hand Surgery
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $86,978
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Integra LifeSciences Corporation
#21
Doctor: Samir Shah
Specialty: Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $88,840
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Takeda Pharmaceuticals America Inc and AbbVie Inc
#20
Doctor: Robert Bierwirth
Specialty: Internal Medicine & Gastroenterology
Location: Cranston, RI
Amount Paid: $92,107
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Janssen Products, LP
#19
Doctor: Stephen Chabot
Specialty: Neurology & Psychiatry
Location: Pawtucket, RI
Amount Paid: $94,892
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc.
#18
Doctor: Damian Dupuy
Specialty: Diagnostic Radiology
Location: East Providence,RI
Amount Paid: $96,840
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: BSD Medical Corporation
#17
Doctor: Joseph Renzulli
Specialty: Urology
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $101,000
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Algeta US LLC and Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc
#16
Doctor: Albert Marano
Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology
Location: Johnston, RI
Amount Paid: $105,000
Payments Exceeding $2,000 From: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and Biogen Idec Inc.
#15
Doctor: David Caldarella
Specialty: Primary Podiatric Medicine
Location: Pawtucket, RI
Amount Paid: $106,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Biomet Orthopedics LLC and Trilliant Surgical Ltd
#14
Doctor: J Easton
Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $117,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novartis Pharma AG, and Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC
#13
Doctor: Paul Akerman
Specialty: Gastroenterology
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $121,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: CONMED Corporation, Spirus Medical LLC, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Covidien LP
#12
Doctor: Thomas Sepe
Specialty: Gastroenterology
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $131,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: CONMED Corporation
#11
Doctor: Anthony Mega
Specialty: Internal Medicine, Hematology & Oncology
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $133,000
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc
#10
Doctor: Russell Settipane
Specialty: Allergy & Immunology
Location:Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $133,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Mylan Specialty L.P
#9
Doctor: Jerrold Rosenberg
Specialty: Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $152,000
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: INSYS Therapeutics Inc
#8
Doctor: Ellen Frankel
Specialty: Procedural Dermatology
Location: Cranston, RI
Amount Paid: $162,000
Payments Exceeding $3,000 From: AbbVie Inc and Merz North America Inc
#7
Doctor: Joseph Lowney
Specialty: Medicine, Gastroenterology
Location: Warwick, RI
Amount Paid: $172,000
Payments Exceeding $3,000 From: AbbVie Inc and Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc
#6
Doctor: Arnold-Peter Weiss
Specialty: Orthopaedic & Hand Surgery
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $173,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Medartis Inc and DePuy Synthes Products LLC
#5
Doctor: Christopher Digiovanni
Specialty: Foot and Ankle Surgery
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $212,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Extremity Medical and BioMimetic Therapeutics LLC
#4
Doctor: Andrew Green
Specialty: Sports Medicine
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $224,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Tornier Inc and Encore Medical LP
#3
Doctor: Syed Rizvi
Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $242,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Biogen Idec Inc and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc
#2
Doctor: Michael Bradley
Specialty: Orthopaedic Surgery
Location: Wakefield, RI
Amount Paid: $261,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Arthrex Inc, Encore Medical LP, Arthrex Inc,
#1
Doctor: Warren Ong
Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology
Location: Johnston, RI
Amount Paid: $304,000
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc
