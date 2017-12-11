Smart Benefits: Extended OSHA Deadline for 2016 Injury, Illness Reports Less Than a Week Away
Monday, December 11, 2017
The requirement applies to establishments with 250 or more employees that are currently required to keep OSHA injury and illness records, and those with 20-249 employees in certain industries with high rates of occupational injuries and illnesses. Covered businesses with 250 or more employees must electronically submit information from OSHA Forms 300, 300A and 301, while those with 20-249 must electronically submit information from OSHA Form 300A.
Unless an employer is under federal jurisdiction, the following OSHA-approved State Plans have not yet adopted the requirement to submit injury and illness reports electronically: California, Maryland, Minnesota, South Carolina, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Establishments in these states are not currently required to submit their summary data through the ITA. Similarly, state and local government establishments in Illinois, Maine, New Jersey, and New York are not currently required to submit their data through the ITA.
