Smart Benefits: Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment - What You Need to Know
Monday, November 06, 2017
- Deadlines: While open enrollment for exchanges that use the federal platform runs through December 15, 2017, Rhode Island has extended its period to select the same plan or pick a new plan through December 23 for uninterrupted coverage. December 31, 2017 is the very last day to purchase health insurance coverage for 2018. Plan coverage starts January 1, 2018.
- Special Enrollment Period: If you don’t enroll in or change plans during open enrollment, you can only do so later if you qualify for a special enrollment period due to circumstances such as loss of a job, marriage or divorce, or your employer changes the coverage available to you.
- Fees for lack of coverage: Those who can afford health insurance but don’t purchase it may be responsible for an individual shared responsibility payment for every month without qualifying coverage. For 2017, the fee is $695 per person and $347.50 per child or 2.5 percent of your household income, whichever is greater. The fees for 2018 haven’t been announced yet.
- Financial Help: The majority of individuals qualify for subsidies to pay their health insurance premiums. For plans sold now for 2018, an individual with a gross income below $48,240 and a family or four with income less than $98,400 could get a subsidy.
- Auto-Renew: Remember that if you don’t elect to choose a new plan by the open enrollment deadline, you’ll be automatically reenrolled in your current or an equivalent plan. If you want to look for savings or different benefits, be sure to shop around early.
