Single Family Home Price Up To $264K, But Inventory Drops 8.7% in Oct
Monday, November 20, 2017
“Diminishing inventory caused pending sales to fall by 18.2 percent, an indication that the rate of sales will likely slow in the months ahead. The supply of homes for sale dropped by 8.7 percent from October 2016 to October 2017,’ reported the Realtors.
“We saw a slight slowdown in single-family home sales in September, but sales rebounded again in October. Though 2016 broke records, we’ve seen even more sales this year than last from January 1st through October 31st,” said Joseph Luca, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.
Last month in the condo market there was substantial growth as sales rose 44.4 percent from 12 months earlier. The median price of those sales, however, fell 8.3 percent to $199,900. Pending sales also fell 8.9 percent and listings dropped by 7.2 percent.
Multifamily property sales were 7.9 percent higher than in October 2016 and the median sales price of those sales climbed sharply, rising 21.9 percent to $219,450. Sales under contract but not yet complete fell 14.9 percent while inventory decreased by 13.1 percent from the previous October.
The number of days a listing stayed on the market fell significantly in all housing sectors last month due to the shrinking supply of listed properties. Days on market decreased from 73 in October 2016 to 59 this October in the single-family home market, from 95 to 67 in the condominium market, and from 60 to 27 in the multifamily home market.
“With these tight inventory conditions, buyers need to be able to act quickly. There’s no such thing as being too prepared in a market like this,” advised Luca. He added, “If people have been thinking about selling, this is a great time. Prices are up, interest rates are still low for potential buyers and there’s little competition out there. Plus, there’s no telling what might happen to the housing market next year with pending tax reforms brewing in Washington. Strike while the iron is hot.”
Related Articles
- RI Housing Market Sees 9,782 Homes Sold, Highest Since 2004
- City Council Approves Amendment to Limit Student Housing in Residential Areas
- United Way of RI to Host Housing Summit on March 14
- RI Housing Market Sales Up 24% Year Over Year in Rhode Island for February
- Sen. Pichardo Receives Friends of the Network Award from Housing Network
- RE/MAX Releases 2015 Housing Forecast
- NEW: RI Housing Executive Director Godfrey to Retire
- Harrop Found Guilty of Housing Violations
- Elorza’s $5 Million Housing Redevelopment Revolving Loan Pool Questioned by Advocates
- The Scoop: Fung Blasts Raimondo on RI Housing, Taylor Calls McKee on Flip-Flop, and More
- Carol Anne Costa: History, Housing, and Humans
- Investigation: Bed Bugs, Cockroaches, Mice at Low-Income Housing Complex in Providence
- United Way of RI Awards $155,000 in Grants for Safe, Healthy & Affordable Housing
- Robert Whitcomb: Korean Quandary; Politicians Trying to Do the Right Thing; ‘Passive Housing’
- Welcome House of South County Celebrates Addition of New Housing Program
- LIVE: DARE Calls on RI Housing to Make Greater Effort to Address Affordable Housing
- RI Joins Effort to End Digital Divide for Tenants in Public Housing
- “I’m Done with Elorza,” Says Providence Councilwoman Harris Following Housing Announcement
- RI’s Housing Prices Return to 2007 Level
- Record-Breaking May for Housing Market, According to RI Realtors
- Weiss: Housing Report Supports Push to Approve Question 7
- EDITORIAL: Question #7, More Affordable Housing is Critical
- RI Housing Market on Pace to Break Single Family Home Sales Record
- HousingWorks RI at Roger Williams Names Bourne Research & Policy Director
- LIVE: South Providence’s Keys Blasts Elorza for Outside Housing Consultant
- Multi-Family Home Prices Up Again
- Multi-Family Home Prices on the Rise
- Home Prices Up: a trend?
- NEW: Single Family Home Prices Up, Sales Still Sluggish
- Home Prices Increase 12% in RI
- NEW: Home Prices, Sales Decline in Second Quarter
- Median Home Price in RI Jumps 13.1% to $261,000, According to Realtors