Seven Things You Need to Know About Norwegian Air Flights

As GoLocal reported over the weekend, Norwegian Air has been approved to fly from T.F. Green to Europe. The low cost, high quality carrier is a game changer for Rhode Island.

The new service was kicked off on Thursday morning at a press conference led by Governor Gina Raimondo, Speaker Nick Mattiello, and President & CEO of the Airport Corporation, Iftikhar Ahmad. GoLocal has broken down what you need to know about the flights and destinations.

Related Slideshow: Seven Things You Need to Know About Norwegian Air

Prev Next #1 Where can you fly direct from T.F. Green? Five direct destinations were announced on Thursday - Cork, Ireland Dublin, Ireland Shannon, Ireland Belfast, Northern Ireland Edinburgh, Scotland Prev Next #2 How much are the fares? The initial flights are truly $65, but the 10,000 allotted tickets sold out before 6 p.m. on the first day. The fares are now $99 each way. As RI Governor Gina Raimondo said at the press conference about the $65 fare - "it is just $12 an hour." Prev Next #3 Will they be adding other destinations? Yes, already one new route is coming online in the near future. It is rumored to be to Norway. And there are strong efforts by Rhode Island officials to encourage more direct flights to more European cities. Prev Next #4 How many other Americans go to Ireland every year? According to Irish travel officials, 1.4 million Americans traveled to Ireland in 2016. Ireland captured 10% of all the Americans traveling to Europe. Prev Next #5 How many jobs will be created? Initially, 75 Rhode Island-based employees will be hired and that is expected to immediately grow to 200. Additionally, direct jobs tied to the expansion are expected to create another 200. Included in these first 75 are the flight crews. Pilots on average earn $120,000 to $250,000. Prev Next #6 What is the weekly schedule? • Year-round service to Edinburgh from Providence: Flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays starting June 16; Service will be reduced on certain routes during the winter 2017/2018 season.

• Service to Belfast will be twice weekly from Providence as of July 2. Days of operations will change between the summer 2017 and the winter 2017/2018 winter season.

• Service to Dublin from Providence: Flights will operate five weekly flights starting July 2. Days of operations from Providence will change between the summer 2017 and the winter 2017/2018 winter season.

• Service to Shannon from Providence will begin on July 3 with twice-weekly flights. Days of operations will change between the summer 2017 and the winter 2017/2018 winter season.

• Year-round service to Cork from Providence will start on July 1 with three weekly flights. Days of operations will change between the summer 2017 and the winter 2017/2018 winter season. Prev Next #7 Why is this such a “game changer” for Rhode Island’s economy? In the early 1990s, then-Governor Bruce Sundlun envisioned and realized a redevelopment and expansion of T.F. Green. The airport exploded. When Southwest Airlines came, the airport reached new popularity and transformed as a significant alternative to Logan, but over the past few years competition took its toll on Green. Now, Sundlun's dream and vision of Green being an international hub is becoming real. The airport has the opportunity to be a spark to international tourism and business. Prev

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7 Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.