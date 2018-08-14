RI’s Infrastructure is Worst in Country, Says New Report

“The condition of a given state’s infrastructure is contingent on a number of factors, including weather. When asphalt freezes and thaws, it can crack and begin to crumble, losing its integrity. As a result, road maintenance is required more regularly in states that face harsh winters. Seven of the 10 states with the largest share of roadway in poor condition are in the Northeast, Midwest, and other regions that experience freezing temperatures,” writes Wall Street 24/7.

RI’s infrastructure ranks are as follows:

Roads in poor condition: 24.6% (the highest in U.S.)

24.6% (the highest in U.S.) Deficient bridges: 23.3% (the highest in U.S.)

23.3% (the highest in U.S.) Dams at high hazard risk: 42.3% (9th highest)

42.3% (9th highest) State highway spending per driver: $408 (16th lowest)

Infrastructure Across the Country

According to Wall Street 24/7, “about seven out of every 100 miles of roadway nationwide are in poor condition; 9 percent of bridges nationwide are structurally deficient, meaning that they are in need of some repair; and 17 percent of dams in the country have a high hazard potential -- meaning a functional failure would result in the loss of life.”

“It’s hurting our economy, it’s hurting our communities' ability to grow, it’s hurting our quality of life, and in some cases, there are public safety concerns. Our infrastructure is not meeting our needs,” said Kristina Swallow, 2018 president of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The Method

To identify the states with the worst infrastructure, Wall Street 24/7 created an index accounting for the share in each state of roads in poor condition, the share of bridges classified as structurally deficient, and the share of dams at high hazard risk.

The share of roadways in poor condition and the share of bridges considered structurally deficient came from the Federal Highway Administration's report Highway Statistics 2016.

The share of dams classified as high hazard potential came from the National Inventory of Dams, a database maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Association of State Dam Officials. Highway spending as a share of total government spending came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2015 Annual Survey of State Government Finances.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.